Popeye Moving & Storage Continues Long-Term Operations in Los Angeles Relocation Market

The company has provided moving and storage services across Los Angeles County since 1994, including residential, commercial, and long-distance relocations.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry where small operators frequently exit within their first few years, Popeye Moving & Storage has maintained uninterrupted operations in the Los Angeles relocation market for 32 years. The family-owned company, established in 1994, continues to serve residential and commercial clients across Los Angeles County under active licensing with the California Public Utilities Commission, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

The moving and storage industry in Los Angeles is broadly competitive, shaped by high consumer demand, dense urban logistics, and significant regulatory requirements under California law. Against that backdrop, independently owned operators with multi-decade track records represent a small segment of the market.

"We have watched a lot of companies come and go in this market," a company spokesperson said. "What keeps an independent operator alive is not advertising, it is showing up on time, handling people's belongings with care. That is what we have done since 1994."

As a moving company Los Angeles residents and businesses have relied on across three decades, Popeye Moving & Storage holds California PUC License No. CAL T 189749, USDOT No. 1472924, and MC No. 498816C. The company is fully bonded, insured, and maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Its current service offerings span residential moving in Los Angeles, commercial and office relocations, long-distance and interstate moves, specialty transport, packing and crating, storage, and international moving services coordinated through the Port of Los Angeles and LAX to destinations in more than 40 countries.

The company reports consistent activity across Los Angeles County communities, including Santa Monica, Glendale, Pasadena, Long Beach, Beverly Hills, and Burbank.

For more information or media inquiries, contact Popeye Moving & Storage at (310) 823-9510 or visit the company website at www.popeyemoving.com.

About Popeye Moving & Storage

Popeye Moving & Storage is a family-owned moving and storage company based in Los Angeles, California. Operating since 1994, the company provides residential, commercial, long-distance, specialty, and international moving services throughout Los Angeles County. Popeye Moving & Storage is licensed, insured, and registered with the California Public Utilities Commission, USDOT, and FMCSA.

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