Gaiea Sanskrit Reflects on Sacred Sound, Nature and Stillness Through Plant Medicine Mantra

Plant Medicine Mantra Dandelion

A new interview revisits the 2025 album as a musical journey shaped by Sanskrit mantra, nature and quiet reflection

The mantras felt like they chose the plants and the plants chose the mantras.” — Gaiea Sanskrit

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gaiea Sanskrit, known for her Sanskrit singing and contemplative music, has shared new reflections on the inspiration behind her 2025 album Plant Medicine Mantra.

Described on her official website as “a healing journey with Sanskrit Mantra, recorded after sitting with the energies of plants, herbs and trees,” the 12-track album explores the relationship between sacred sound, stillness and the natural world.

In the accompanying interview, Gaiea describes how the music emerged through time spent quietly sitting with plants and trees while recording in the Devon countryside with producer Nick Gent.

“The mantras felt like they chose the plants and the plants chose the mantras.”

According to Gaiea, the recording process became deeply intuitive, with each plant inspiring a different atmosphere and musical feeling.

While reflecting on the album, she describes an overarching sense of calm and stillness running through the music.

“It does have an overarching theme of quiet and stillness, like it brings you to rest.”

Although some musical textures on the album are psychedelic and atmospheric, the overall mood remains peaceful and meditative. Gaiea says the music may particularly resonate with listeners interested in mantra, meditation, yoga nidra, contemplative music and nature-inspired spirituality.

The interview also explores the connection between Plant Medicine Mantra and Gaiea’s broader relationship with nature, sacred sound and Sanskrit tradition.

Gaiea has studied Sanskrit in London since the age of four, earned a degree in Sanskrit from Oxford University, and leads the Cosmic Choir, which is due to perform in Amsterdam on Saturday 11 July.

About the album

Plant Medicine Mantra is a 12-track album released in July 2025 and is available on all major streaming platforms.

Plant Medicine Mantra on Spotify

Plant Medicine Mantra on Apple Music

Read the full interview



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