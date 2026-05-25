Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers Raises Awareness of Therapy Dog Preparation for Southwest Florida Dog Owners

Building calm, focused obedience one “place” command at a time. Group training builds focus, patience, and calm behavior around other dogs. Practicing focus, leash control, and better manners in real-world outdoor distractions.

The 8-week program helps dogs and handlers prepare for therapy dog testing through structured lessons, obedience work, and handler guidance.

Therapy dog preparation is about helping both the dog and handler build the skills needed for appropriate, reliable behavior,” — Dirk, a trainer at Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers is raising awareness of its Therapy Dog Preparation program for dog owners in Fort Myers and surrounding Southwest Florida communities who are interested in preparing their dogs for therapy dog testing and certification.The Therapy Dog Preparation program is structured as an 8-week course with 8 lessons. The program is designed for owners whose goal is to help their dog become a therapy dog and focuses on preparing both the handler and dog for therapy dog testing expectations.Therapy dog preparation requires more than basic obedience. Dogs working toward therapy readiness need to demonstrate calm behavior, reliable responses, and appropriate manners around people and distractions. Handler education is also an important part of the process, helping owners understand how to guide and maintain their dog’s behavior in different settings.Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers also offers additional training options for local dog owners, including private lessons, puppy training, board and train programs dog behavior training , and obedience-focused programs. These services give owners different options depending on their dog’s age, temperament, goals, and training needs.Upon successful completion of the Therapy Dog Preparation program, Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers states that it can evaluate and help certify dogs and handlers through Therapy Pets Unlimited. Dog owners are encouraged to contact the team directly to discuss whether therapy dog preparation is the right fit for their dog.Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers serves Fort Myers and Southwest Florida communities, including North Ft. Myers, Ft. Myers Shores, Captiva, Buckingham, Gateway, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Sanibel Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Estero Island, Lehigh Acres, and Paloma Park. Dog owners may call to request a free phone consultation and learn more about available training options.About Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. MyersOff Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers provides dog training services for owners in Fort Myers and Southwest Florida. The business offers private lessons, puppy training, board and train programs, dog behavior training, obedience training, and Therapy Dog Preparation. Its programs are designed to help owners build clearer communication, stronger obedience, and better everyday behavior with their dogs.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. MyersPhone: (239) 330-3926owner@olk9swfl.comWebsite: https://ftmyersdogtraining.com/

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