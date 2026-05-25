Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers Raises Awareness of Therapy Dog Preparation for Southwest Florida Dog Owners
The 8-week program helps dogs and handlers prepare for therapy dog testing through structured lessons, obedience work, and handler guidance.
The Therapy Dog Preparation program is structured as an 8-week course with 8 lessons. The program is designed for owners whose goal is to help their dog become a therapy dog and focuses on preparing both the handler and dog for therapy dog testing expectations.
Therapy dog preparation requires more than basic obedience. Dogs working toward therapy readiness need to demonstrate calm behavior, reliable responses, and appropriate manners around people and distractions. Handler education is also an important part of the process, helping owners understand how to guide and maintain their dog’s behavior in different settings.
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers also offers additional training options for local dog owners, including private lessons, puppy training, board and train programs, dog behavior training, and obedience-focused programs. These services give owners different options depending on their dog’s age, temperament, goals, and training needs.
Upon successful completion of the Therapy Dog Preparation program, Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers states that it can evaluate and help certify dogs and handlers through Therapy Pets Unlimited. Dog owners are encouraged to contact the team directly to discuss whether therapy dog preparation is the right fit for their dog.
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers serves Fort Myers and Southwest Florida communities, including North Ft. Myers, Ft. Myers Shores, Captiva, Buckingham, Gateway, Pine Island, Cape Coral, Sanibel Island, Bonita Springs, Estero, Estero Island, Lehigh Acres, and Paloma Park. Dog owners may call to request a free phone consultation and learn more about available training options.
About Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers provides dog training services for owners in Fort Myers and Southwest Florida. The business offers private lessons, puppy training, board and train programs, dog behavior training, obedience training, and Therapy Dog Preparation. Its programs are designed to help owners build clearer communication, stronger obedience, and better everyday behavior with their dogs.
Media Contact
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft. Myers
Phone: (239) 330-3926
owner@olk9swfl.com
Website: https://ftmyersdogtraining.com/
Christine Hamilton
Off Leash K9 Training Naples/Ft.Myers
239-330-3926
email us here
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