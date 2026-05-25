AutobodyPainter.com Launches Niche Hiring Platform for Autobody and Metal Finishing Industries

Autobody Shop Job Board

Specialized job board connects skilled technicians with collision centers, autobody shops, and industrial painting employers nationwide

Just what the Autobody Industry has been waiting for!” — Gracus Bloom of City-Paper.com

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the shortage of skilled labor continues affecting industries across the United States, employers in the autobody repair and metal finishing sectors are facing growing difficulty finding experienced workers. To help address this hiring challenge, AutobodyPainter.com has launched as a specialized online platform focused exclusively on autobody shop jobs, collision repair careers, and industrial painting opportunities.Unlike broad employment websites that often generate large volumes of unrelated applications, AutobodyPainter.com was developed specifically for skilled trades within the refinishing and autobody repair industries. The platform allows employers to connect directly with candidates who already possess hands-on experience and technical knowledge relevant to the field.The site features positions for tradespeople uniquely adroit with their hands - autobody painters, powder coaters, detailers, sandblasters, paint preppers, polishers, and collision repair technicians. By concentrating solely on trade-specific roles, the platform simplifies the hiring process for autobody repair shops, car dealerships, and industrial finishing companies seeking qualified finishers.Demand for skilled painters and technicians in surface finishing and automotive repair continues to rise as vehicle ownership, insurance claims, restoration work, and industrial coating projects expand nationwide. Many businesses report extended hiring timelines because of the difficulty in locating applicants with practical experience in resurfacing, metal preparation, painting systems, and autobody repair procedures.AutobodyPainter.com was designed to reduce that problem by creating a focused recruiting environment where employers and job seekers operate within the same specialized industry. “Employers in these industries need access to people who understand the trade,” a company spokesperson stated. “Our goal is to make the hiring process more efficient by connecting businesses directly with experienced craftspeople instead of forcing them to sort through unrelated applications.”For job seekers, the platform provides a more direct path to relevant AI - proof job opportunities. Skilled professionals no longer need to compete inside massive generalized job boards filled with unrelated positions. Instead, candidates can browse and apply to openings specifically aligned with their trade experience and technical backgrounds, no account sign up needed.In addition to its industry-specific approach, the platform offers a straightforward pricing structure designed to remain affordable for businesses of all sizes. Employers can currently post two job listings for 60 days at a flat rate of $100. The service does not require contracts, recurring subscription fees, or staffing fees.The pricing model is expected to appeal to the automotive industry, independent autobody shops, car dealerships, custom restoration garages, and industrial coating companies looking for affordable recruiting solutions while maintaining access to experienced labor.AutobodyPainter.com is part of the Jobs4Days Career Network, which operates several niche job boards focused on specialized industries where targeted hiring is critical. One related platform, ElectricMotorShopJobs.com, focuses on electromechanical and industrial repair careers , including electric motor winders, construction equipment mechanics, manual machinists, air compressor technicians, power equipment mechanics, controls technicians, farm equipment mechanics, and generator technicians.Through these industry-focused platforms, Jobs4Days aims to improve hiring outcomes by aligning employers with professionals who already possess the technical skills needed in specialized trades. The company believes niche recruiting platforms will continue becoming increasingly valuable as industries compete for experienced skilled craftspeople across the United States.AutobodyPainter.com is now accepting employer listings nationwide.As Seen on City-Paper.com.More information is available at https://AutobodyPainter.com About Jobs4DaysJobs4Days is the #1 online Career Search Portal operating a network of specialized hiring platforms designed to support recruitment within niche industries and skilled trades. The company connects employers with qualified professionals across sectors where focused recruiting solutions are essential.Jobs4Days is a subsidiary of D95, an IT development company specializing in digital assets and premium keyword domains for sale Media Contact:D95 Media TeamD95Email: hiring@jobs4days.com, careers@finishingjobs.com, info@D95.coWebsite: https://Jobs4Days.com/

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