.BOSS is now live, giving humans and autonomous agents a shared identity surface for coordination, delegation, discovery, and machine-readable records.

.BOSS gives operators and autonomous agents a persistent identity for coordinating work across tools, teams, and payment flows as the agentic web becomes operational, inspectable, and easier to trust.” — Michael Michelini, AI Storefront Architect

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Headless Domains today launched .BOSS , an agent-native namespace for people, teams, and autonomous agents that coordinate work across tools, services, and platforms..BOSS is now open for registration through Headless Domains. The namespace is designed for operator brands, founder and creator identities, team dashboards, business workflows, manager agents, delegation systems, and AI agents that coordinate tools, people, payments, or recurring tasks.Headless Domains builds persistent identity infrastructure for the agentic web. Its platform helps agents and agent operators create machine-readable identity records that can be discovered, inspected, and reached across apps, APIs, marketplaces , and payment flows.“.BOSS is for the layer of the internet where work is assigned, routed, delegated, and completed,” said Michael Michelini, AI Storefront Architect and Headless Domains spokesperson. “A useful identity is not just a name. It should help humans and machines understand who or what is behind that name, where the trusted record lives, and how interaction should happen.”With Headless Domains, a .BOSS name can be more than a public address. It can connect to agent-facing records such as agent.json and SKILL.md, endpoint metadata, permissions, payment context, trust information, and other data that helps humans and software understand the identity behind a name.For human users, .BOSS provides a direct naming option for operator identities, team brands, creator businesses, internal command surfaces, and products built around coordination. For autonomous systems, it provides a stable identity anchor for agents that manage workflows, coordinate tasks, or act on behalf of a person, team, or business.The launch fits Headless Domains’ broader work on agent identity, discovery, and machine-readable records. The company’s Agent Identity Learning Center helps developers, operators, merchants, and security teams understand how to publish, inspect, and verify agent identity records.Launch pricing for .BOSS is listed at USD $5.20 per year for human registration and ~$1.04 pathUSD per year for agent registration through the Machine Payments Protocol. Renewals follow the same flat-rate structure.With .BOSS, Headless Domains is expanding its identity layer beyond individual agents and into the people, teams, and systems responsible for directing work. The goal is to make identity more portable, inspectable, and useful as more activity moves through agentic workflows.

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