1,274 Active Price Reductions in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake Counties — 53.43% Past 60 Days

Price Cut In Central Florida May 24 Brenden Rendo | 407-616-9019 Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

669 of those listings (53.43%) on the market 60 days or longer, the negotiation-leverage tier in this week's Central Florida four-county price reduction report

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1,274 active price-reduced homes are listed for sale across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties as of May 24, 2026 — 669 of those listings (53.43%) on the market 60 days or longer, the negotiation-leverage tier in this week's Central Florida four-county price reduction report from The Homes In Orlando Team.

The Homes In Orlando Team today released its weekly Central Florida Price Reduction Report, showing 1,274 active price-reduced homes for sale across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties as of May 24, 2026 — with 669 of those listings (53.43%) now past 60 days on market, the leverage tier where seller flexibility historically extends past the published reduction into closing-cost credits, repair credits, rate buydowns, and timeline concessions.

The four-county pool averages 3.19% off original list this week, with reduction depth ranging from Orange's 3.13% to Volusia's 3.22%. Across all four counties, more than half of the price-reduced inventory has crossed the 60-day threshold for the second consecutive weekly print — a structural backdrop for any buyer, seller, or investor working in Central Florida real estate right now.

Compared to the May 10 print, the four-county pool dropped 120 listings net (from 1,394 to 1,274). Average reduction depth compressed in every county that lost inventory: Lake from 3.25% to 3.17%, Seminole from 3.48% to 3.22%, Volusia from 3.70% to 3.22%, and Orange from 3.20% to 3.13%. When inventory falls and the average cut shrinks in the same window, the listings that closed were the steeper discounts. Buyers cleared the patient sellers first.

Four-County Snapshot, Week Ending May 24, 2026

County Active Listings Avg Reduction 60+ DOM Listings 60+ DOM Share Change vs. May 10

Orange 534 3.13% 267 50.00% +12

Seminole 164 3.22% 77 47.00% -19

Volusia 315 3.22% 179 56.80% -20

Lake 261 3.17% 146 55.90% -93

Total 1,274 3.19% (wtd) 669 53.43% (wtd) -120

Lake County Absorbs 93 Listings — Largest Single-County Move in the Report

Lake County's active price-reduced count dropped from 354 to 261 over the two weeks since the prior print — a 26.27% reduction in inventory, the largest single-county absorption recorded in this weekly report. 55.90% of Lake's remaining 261 listings have crossed the 60-day mark, meaning the listings buyers cleared were largely the steeper-cut, patient-seller subset of the pool.

Clermont remains the highest-velocity sub-market in Lake County. 79 active price-reduced listings in Clermont, averaging 2.82% off original list at $499,933 average price and 89 days on market. Property mix is 74 houses, four townhouses, and one condo — the cleanest single-family rental conversion read in the four-county region for the second consecutive monthly window. Leesburg sits second in Lake with 43 listings at 4.08% off and $333,391 average price, the entry-tier county play.

Volusia's Average Reduction Compresses 48 Basis Points — Cleanest Absorption Signal

Volusia County dropped 20 listings net (335 to 315) and its average reduction compressed from 3.70% to 3.22% — a 0.48 percentage point shift, the cleanest absorption signal in this week's four-county data set. Stale share dropped from 58.80% to 56.80%, but it remains the highest 60-plus DOM share of the four counties.

New Smyrna Beach now leads Volusia's price-reduced pool at 53 listings averaging 3.01% off at $550,478 average price and 137 days on market — the highest average days-on-market figure of any top-city pool in the four-county footprint, and the deepest investor leverage tier this week. Daytona Beach holds the entry-tier coastal position with 48 listings at 4.11% off, $316,241 average price, and 130 days on market. The two cities together account for 32.06% of Volusia's price-reduced pool with mirrored stale-share characteristics at opposite ends of the price spectrum.

Orange County Is the Only County to Add Inventory

Orange County's active price-reduced count rose by 12 listings — from 522 to 534 — and is the only county to add inventory this cycle. Average reduction compressed slightly, from 3.20% to 3.13%, indicating that the new entrants are pricing more conservatively than the existing pool. Stale share dropped from 52.90% to 50.00%, leaving exactly 267 of the 534 listings past 60 days on market.

Orlando alone carries 335 of Orange's 534 price-reduced listings — 62.73% of the county pool — averaging 3.36% off original list at $476,246 average price and 95 days on market. Property mix is 213 houses, 83 condos, and 39 townhouses, the most diverse top-city pool in the four-county report. Winter Garden sits second at 61 listings, and Apopka holds 36.

Seminole Holds the Cleanest Stale Share

Seminole County's stale share held flat at 47.00% week-over-week, the lowest of the four counties for the second consecutive print. Active listings dropped from 183 to 164, and the average reduction compressed from 3.48% to 3.22%. Sanford carries 43 of Seminole's 164 listings at 2.59% off original list at $503,033 average price and 87 days on market — 33 houses, eight townhouses, and two condos. Sanford sellers are calibrating earlier in the listing cycle than their Orange and Lake counterparts.

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"Last week the regional story was that more than half of every price-reduced listing in Central Florida had crossed the 60-day threshold. This week the story is that 120 of those listings are gone — and 93 of them came out of Lake County alone," said Brenden Rendo, REALTOR with The Homes In Orlando Team. "When the inventory drops and the average reduction depth shrinks in the same window, you are not watching the market firm up. You are watching buyers clear the patient sellers. The remaining 1,274 listings are, on average, less heavily discounted than the pool that just exited — which means the math has changed for the buyers, sellers, and investors still in this market. The window is open, but it is a narrower window than it was two weeks ago, and the offer structure that wins now is more deliberate."

Implications by Audience

Buyers: Across the four counties, 669 of the 1,274 price-reduced listings (53.43%) are past 60 days on market — still the majority subset, still the leverage tier where closing-cost credits, repair credits, rate buydowns, and timeline concessions are negotiable. New Smyrna Beach's 137-day average DOM is the deepest single-city leverage tier this week. Bring pre-approval and a 30-day comp filter — the 90-day window still includes deals that no longer exist in the active market.

Sellers: The 120-listing net drop in two weeks reflects buyers clearing the listings that had already absorbed their cut and met buyers at terms. Sellers still on the market past 30 to 45 days are competing against a comp set that just moved. Algorithmically invisible listings cannot compete with corrected ones, and Lake County's 93-listing absorption is the proof point — Clermont, Eustis, and Mount Dora sellers calibrated and closed.

Investors: Volusia's 0.48 percentage point compression and Lake's 93-listing absorption are the two stories worth modeling this cycle. In both, the bottom of the seller pool exited, which means the remaining inventory carries tighter cap rate assumptions than two weeks ago. Clermont's 74 houses / one condo / four townhouses mix remains the cleanest single-family rental conversion play. New Smyrna Beach's 137-day DOM with 20 condos in the mix is the entry-level coastal short-term-rental candidate, contingent on Volusia STR ordinance verification by zone. Underwrite on 30-day comps, not 90-day.

City-level breakdowns of every active reduction, including days on market and property mix, are published on the company's county pages:

• Orange County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/orange-county/price-reduced-homes/

• Seminole County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/real-estate/seminole-county-fl/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Volusia County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/volusia-county/homes-with-price-reduction/

• Lake County: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/lake-county/priced-reduced-homes/

The full editorial breakdown of this week's data is published at: https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/blog/weekly-price-reductions-central-florida-2026-05-24/

About The Homes In Orlando Team

The Homes In Orlando Team, led by REALTOR Brenden Rendo, serves buyers, sellers, and investors across Orange, Seminole, Volusia, and Lake counties in Central Florida. The team publishes a weekly data-driven price reduction report tracking active reductions, days on market, and submarket-level pricing dynamics across the four-county region. Brenden Rendo brings three decades of operating experience across mortgage brokerage, hard money lending, fix-and-flip investment, and full-service brokerage to every weekly read.

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