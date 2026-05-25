Northland Flooring Importer Locks In Prices Until 30 June as Cost-of-Living Pressures Squeeze Homeowners

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Trade Flooring NZ's new Price Fix Guarantee honours every quote issued before 30 June 2026 at today's pricing, regardless of freight, fuel, or economic changes.

If you've been thinking about new flooring and holding off... call us. Come in, see the samples, let us measure up, and we'll give you a number that won't change.” — Martin Drew

WHANGAREI, NORTHLAND, NEW ZEALAND, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With global fuel costs surging in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions, Northland-based importer and installer Trade Flooring NZ Ltd is taking a firm stand for homeowners and commercial clients sitting on the fence: every quote accepted before 30 June 2026 is locked in at current prices — guaranteed.The Price Fix Guarantee means that Trade Flooring will absorb any cost increases that occur between now and the end of June, whether those increases come from shipping, freight, currency movements, or fuel surcharges. Clients who book now will not be asked to pay more."We know people aren't spending because they're uncertain," said Martin Drew, founder and director of Trade Flooring NZ. "The cost of living has been tough enough, and now rising fuel prices are making everyone nervous about committing to anything. We wanted to take that fear completely off the table. The price we quote you today is the price you pay — full stop."WHY NOWGlobal fuel markets have faced renewed pressure following escalating tensions in the Middle East, with flow-on effects being felt across New Zealand's import and freight sectors. For homeowners weighing a flooring renovation, the concern isn't just the floor itself, it's whether the quote they receive today will still be accurate by the time the job is booked in.Trade Flooring's direct-import model, which bypasses retail chains and wholesale middlemen entirely, gives the business the flexibility to make this kind of commitment without compromising quality. Because founder Martin Drew personally oversees sourcing, quality control, and freight from factory to front door, there is no supply chain complexity to hide behind."We don't have a head office telling us to pass costs on," Martin said. "We control the process, so we can control the price. This guarantee is our way of saying: we trust the economy will settle, and we're not going to let uncertainty be the reason a good project doesn't happen."WHAT THE GUARANTEE COVERSThe Price Fix Guarantee applies to all Trade Flooring NZ products and services for quotes accepted on or before 30 June 2026, including:- DualCore MFB flooring , the company's premium plastic-free replacement to SPC Flooring, fully waterproof rigid-core range, suited to kitchens, bathrooms, and high-traffic living areas- Strand Woven Compressed Bamboo Flooring , a 14mm solid natural hardwood-grade product, pre-acclimated to New Zealand conditions and available in Natural Champagne and Light Coffee- Full supply-and-install packages across Whangārei, Northland, North Shore, North Auckland, and surrounding regions- Supply-only orders with nationwide delivery, including freight-inclusive pricing for qualifying volumes- Payment flexibility remains in place alongside the guarantee, with Gem Visa interest-free options and Gilrose Finance available for larger projects.HOW TO CLAIM THE GUARANTEEHomeowners and commercial clients can lock in their pricing by contacting Trade Flooring NZ before 30 June 2026 to arrange a free in-home measure and consult, or a direct quote for supply. The process begins with a qualifying conversation, project type, location, and area, followed by a written quote that will be honoured in full.There is no deposit required to receive a quote, and no obligation to proceed until the client is ready."If you've been thinking about new flooring and holding off because of what's happening in the world right now — call us," Martin said. "Come in, see the samples, let us measure up, and we'll give you a number that won't change. The only thing you risk is getting a better floor than you expected."ABOUT TRADE FLOORING NZ LTDTrade Flooring NZ Ltd is an independent direct importer and installer of premium compressed bamboo flooring and composite flooring, headquartered in Whangārei, New Zealand. Founded and operated by BCITO-trained professional Martin Drew, the business services residential and commercial clients across Northland and North Auckland with full supply-and-install solutions, and supplies product nationwide. The company's focused product range, DualCoreMFB Flooring and Strand Woven Bamboo Flooring, is selected for long-term performance, environmental credentials, and suitability for New Zealand conditions. Trade Flooring operates on a lower-margin, higher-turnover model, delivering pricing that is consistently more competitive than traditional retail channels without compromising on quality or accountability.

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