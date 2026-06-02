Boston Gynecomastia Specialists Report Sheds Light on the Link Between Bigorexia / Muscle Dysmorphia and Gynecomastia

Transformative Male Breast Reduction in Boston Gynecomastia Treatment Results at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists Male Breast Reduction Results at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists

Boston Gynecomastia Specialists urges medical providers to screen adolescent boys for Gynecomastia and Bigorexia and offer early intervention to minimize harm.

We find that those who underwent Male Breast Reduction reported a significant improvement in psychosocial stress and quality of life, better school achievement, better self-esteem and socialization.” — Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent report of clinical experience conducted by the Boston Gynecomastia Specialists suggests potential impact of gynecomastia, or enlarged male breasts, on adolescent men with bigorexia. Review of patients between ages of 16-25 who have undergone male breast reduction procedure at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists from October 2022 to June 2025 found 68 men of which, 31(45.6%) fit the general criteria for Bigorexia based on their responses on our intake questionnaire, 24(77.4%) of which reporting gynecomastia developing in early adolescence preceding the intensive weight training and diet and 7(22.6%) reported noticing breast gland development after their lifestyle change and onset of dysmorphic symptoms. 14(45.2%) admitted to taking Anabolic Androgenic-Steroids all of whom report starting after age 18 with worsening of existing or developing new gynecomastia. The patients with gynecomastia and Bigorexia reported higher levels of body dissatisfaction, anxiety, and depression compared to those without muscle dysmorphia, leading to higher rates of extreme exercise, restrictive diets and use of supplements and anabolic steroids. All patients reported dramatic improvement in their psychosocial symptoms after undergoing treatment at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists. The study suggests that gynecomastia can trigger or significantly worsen the symptoms of bigorexia, leading to serious physical and mental health consequences which improve after Male breast Reduction.About Gynecomastia Gynecomastia is the benign growth of glandular breast tissue in men. It is typically brought on by high estrogen and low testosterone activity associated with puberty affecting up to 65% of adolescent boys. For many young men and especially adolescents, gynecomastia is more than a physical condition. It’s the reason behind skipped beach days, awkward locker rooms, and a closet full of loose shirts and for many, the trigger for obsession with improving self-image by extreme weight training and diet to achieve the ideal masculine figure. The growing social media and influencer culture puts more pressure on boys to achieve what they believe to be the “ideal” body type at the age when they solidify their body image, self-esteem and sexual identity. Losing weight or weight training won't correct the problem in patients who have true glandular enlargement. Gynecomastia can cause pain, activity limitations and change in posture that not only impacts physical health of adolescent and young men, but the resulting depression, anxiety, and social isolation often negatively impact their psychological well-being and quality of life.About BigorexiaMuscle dysmorphia, or "bigorexia," is a rising form of body dysmorphic disorder in teen boys/young men (15–32) characterized by the American Psychiatric Association's Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5) as a condition where a person struggles with an obsessive and exaggerated belief that their body is “too skinny”, “too small”, or “insufficiently muscular”. It involves extreme, anxiety-driven dieting, compulsive wight lifting and use of supplements and androgenic steroids to gain mass and attain an idealized hyper-masculine shape, often fueled by social media, resulting in high body dissatisfaction, depression, and numerous health risks. To combat the feminized chest and in pursuit of the ideal male chest bulk and definition, many sufferers attempt to achieve a more masculine body through intensive exercise and dieting including use of unproven supplements and black-market Anabolic-Androgenic Steroids which can lead to hormonal imbalances, causing paradoxical breast gland enlargement and worsening of gynecomastia, thus intensifying the user's psychological distress.About Dr. Edwin Ishoo and Boston Gynecomastia SpecialistsDuring this National Men's Mental Health Month, the founder and director of Boston Gynecomastia Specialists, Dr. Edwin Ishoo, MD, FACS, a board-certified surgeon with over 30 years’ experience specializing in Gynecomastia surgery, urges medical professionals not to ignore gynecomastia and early symptoms of Bigorexia Nervosa in adolescent boys and young men. Dr. Ishoo states, "Review of our clinical experience highlights potential relationship between development of gynecomastia in adolescent males with onset of bigorexia. It is important for both the medical and fitness professionals to be aware of this connection and provide appropriate support and treatment for these individuals in a timely manner." The report is timely during this National Men’s Mental Health Month to emphasize the significant impact of gynecomastia in this age group which my may be the trigger for or consequence of dysmorphia. Dr. Ishoo adds, “This report serves as a reminder that adolescent boys and young men are susceptible to body dysmorphia and the potentially devastating impact on their physical and mental health. We must prioritize young men’s mental health and promote body positivity in our society.”Prior study findings have important implications for early intervention and treatment of gynecomastia, including Male Breast Reduction may be necessary to reduce the long-term impact of the negative physical and emotional symptoms on overall health of the patients. While often historically dismissed as purely "cosmetic," surgery to treat gynecomastia is recognized as a vital treatment for improving the overall mental health and quality of life for both teenagers and adults. Dr. Ishoo states, “As previously reported by other clinicians, we find that those who underwent Male Breast Reduction reported a significant improvement in psychosocial stress and quality of life, better school achievement, better self-esteem and socialization..”While psychological counseling is critical for managing Bigorexia and harmful compulsions, no amount of therapy could resolve the underlying anatomic problem. Male Breast Reduction performed by Dr. Ishoo, at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists is a safe and effective procedure that takes only 1-2 hours under local anesthesia resulting in immediate and dramatic improvement in chest contour with minimal scarring and permanent resolution of gynecomastia. Recovery is manageable, especially compared to the emotional relief men feel once they see the physical changes.Take the Step and Contact Us TodayEarly intervention may be key to mitigating long-term psychological harm of Gynecomastia in adolescent and young men. Dr. Ishoo and his staff at Boston Gynecomastia Specialists are sensitive to the physical and mental health challenges of gynecomastia. If you or a loved one is battling the physical and emotional burden of gynecomastia, contact our office today for a confidential consultation.

Is Gynecomastia affecting you emotionally? Contact Boston Gynecomastia Specialists to discuss treatment options to get rid of this physical and mental burden

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.