Revieve and Matas Group Forge a Nordic-Wide Partnership to Scale AI-Powered Beauty Across the Nordics

Matas Group and Revieve Scale Personalized AI Beauty Experiences Across Matas and KICKS

Matas Group partners with Revieve to deliver AI-powered beauty experiences across Matas and KICKS, supporting the Group’s ambition to win the Nordics.

HELSINKI, UUSIMAA, SPAIN, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matas Group , the Nordic powerhouse behind Matas in Denmark and KICKS in Sweden, Norway and Finland, has partnered with Revieve , the global leader in AI-powered beauty technology, to deliver personalized, data-driven beauty experiences across the entire Nordic region. The partnership marks one of the most expansive omnichannel AI beauty deployments in the Nordics.Matas Group brings two of the Nordics' most beloved beauty banners together under one vision. Matas, with more than 260 stores, a robust e-commerce presence, an app, and one of Denmark's most active loyalty clubs, serves millions of customers across their entire beauty and health journey. KICKS, the region's premium beauty destination with approximately 237 stores, a strong digital community and a newly launched app, continues to expand its omnichannel capabilities. Together, the two banners count more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics - representing one of the largest beauty loyalty communities in the region. With Revieve, both banners now offer customers an intelligent, connected beauty experience – whether they are browsing online, navigating the app, or standing in a store.The partnership spans three core Revieve solutions: AI Skincare Advisor (Skin Analytics), which provides customers with a personalized skin assessment and tailored product recommendations based on a selfie and a brief lifestyle questionnaire; AI Makeup Advisor, a guided discovery tool for finding the right makeup products for each individual's preferences and features; and Makeup Virtual Try-On (AI Makeup Artist) on product detail pages, enabling customers to instantly visualize shades and finishes before purchasing. Across Matas and KICKS, these solutions are live in the direct-to-consumer web experience and within both brand apps. In addition, KICKS has launched an in-store pilot across five Stockholm locations, bringing AI-powered beauty consultation directly to the physical retail floor - a significant step in the brand's in-store experience strategy.A Shared Nordic VisionThe alignment between Matas Group and Revieve goes beyond technology. Matas Group's stated mission is to win the Nordics – to become the undisputed leader in beauty and health. throughout the region. Revieve, founded and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, has deep roots in the Nordic market. The two organizations share not only a geographic focus but a conviction that personalized, technology-enabled beauty experiences are the foundation of long-term customer loyalty and commercial growth.The partnership is already delivering strong commercial impact, with particularly strong momentum in e-commerce. Performance is running well above industry benchmarks, with AI-powered tools driving significant uplifts in conversion – +331% for Virtual Try-On, +180% for Skin Analytics, and +153% for Makeup Advisor.This engagement is translating into tangible business value, with AOV increases of +37.3%, +23.1%, and +14.1%. Together, these results highlight the growing role of personalized AI in driving online performance, while in-store initiatives are currently being validated through early-stage pilots.Building the Beauty Journey of Tomorrow"Partnering with Revieve has been a meaningful step in our omnichannel journey across both Matas and KICKS. Our customers expect a seamless, personalized experience - whether they are on their phone, at their laptop, or in one of our stores. Revieve's AI tools allow us to deliver that consistency and relevance at scale. The commercial results across our digital channels confirm that customers respond powerfully when the experience truly speaks to them. This partnership is an important part of how Matas Group intends to win the Nordics." - Claudia Holm, Head of Digital Business Development, KICKS & Matas, Matas Group"We are proud to partner with Matas Group across both Matas and KICKS. Revieve was built in the Nordics, and we are deeply committed to building the future of beauty in this region together with the best partners. Matas Group's commitment to winning the Nordics resonates deeply with us - we share that ambition, and we believe that AI is the key enabler. Seeing strong commercial results across both banners is a powerful confirmation that we are building something that genuinely matters for Nordic beauty customers." - Sampo Parkkinen, CEO & Co-Founder, RevieveThe partnership between Matas Group and Revieve marks a new chapter for AI-powered beauty in the Nordics - one defined by breadth of channel, depth of personalization, and a shared commitment to making every beauty interaction smarter and more human. As both brands continue to evolve their omnichannel strategies, the Revieve platform will serve as a core engine for personalization, discovery, and customer connection across the region.The Revieve-powered experiences are available now on the Matas and KICKS websites and apps, with the in-store experience live at selected KICKS stores in Stockholm.About Matas GroupMatas Group is the Nordic leader in beauty and wellbeing, consisting of the banners Matas and KICKS. With almost 500 stores and leading web shops across Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland, we are the leading omnichannel player offering a curated portfolio of third-party brands, own brands and an emphasis on personal and expert advisory and service excellence. We have more than 6 million loyalty members across the Nordics. Matas Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen.About RevieveRevieve is the preferred provider to beauty brands and retailers, delivering a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform. At the cutting edge of the beauty and wellness industry, Revieve leverages a broad, versatile range of AI technologies, including advanced Generative AI, to deliver next-gen consumer experiences.Revieve offers a digitally-driven, personalized brand experience through its enterprise-grade beauty and wellness technology platform, serving cross-category, cross-channel, and throughout the customer journey.Revieve’s trusted solutions portfolio includes the AI Skincare Advisor, AI Makeup Advisor, AI Makeup Artist and AI Hair Color Artist with Virtual Try-On, AI Suncare Advisor, and more. The platform seamlessly integrates personalized shopping solutions, driving tangible business value by increasing consumer engagement, conversion, and basket size across all digital in-store and online brand touchpoints. Revieve's solutions are also available on Google Cloud Marketplace, ensuring easy integration and accessibility.For more information, visit www.revieve.com Press Contacts:Kevin Arildtoft MoerHead of Press at Matas GroupKevin.Moer@matas.dkVitalia VasilkovaMarketing Directorvitalia@revieve.com

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