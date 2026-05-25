Le Boat Announces Expansion of Liberty Fleet to the Trent-Severn Waterway and Rideau Canal for 2027

Liberty Model Master Cabin of the Liberty Top deck of the Liberty Kitchen and Living space for the Liberty

Le Boat is thrilled to announce the expansion of its Liberty fleet to Canada’s waterways, Trent-Severn Waterway and Rideau Canal for the 2027 boating season.

SMITHS FALLS , ONTARIO , CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Boat is thrilled to announce the expansion of its premium Liberty fleet to both of Canada’s most iconic waterways, the Trent-Severn Waterway and the Rideau Canal beginning in the 2027 boating season.The announcement comes at a landmark moment for the company, as 2027 will officially mark Le Boat’s 10th season operating in Canada. Since launching Canadian operations in 2018, Le Boat has welcomed thousands of guests from around the world to experience the beauty of Ontario’s historic waterways.This exciting fleet expansion marks another major milestone for Le Boat in Canada, offering guests even more opportunities to enjoy world-class boating vacations aboard the company’s newest and most innovative luxury cruisers.The Liberty model has quickly become one of the popular boats in Le Boat’s fleet, featuring contemporary design, spacious interiors, enhanced onboard comfort, and user-friendly handling ideal for both new and experienced boaters. Starting in 2027, guests cruising the scenic lakes, rivers, and historic lock systems of the Trent-Severn Waterway and the Rideau Canal will be able to enjoy these exceptional vessels in two of North America’s most celebrated boating destinations.Liberty features thoughtful onboard details such as:• Plush memory foam mattresses for added comfort• Air-conditioned and heated interiors for all-weather cruising• State-of-the-art kitchen with built-in dishwasher• Premium Nespressocoffee machine onboard• Smart TV entertainment system“We are incredibly excited to continue expanding our fleet in Canada as we celebrate our 10th season,” said Lisa Mclean, Marketing Manager for Long Haul “The introduction of Liberty models on both the Trent-Severn Waterway and the Rideau Canal reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering unforgettable boating vacations and investing in the future of our Canadian operations.”The expansion comes as demand for immersive travel experiences and slow-paced outdoor vacations continues to grow. With their stunning scenery, charming waterfront communities, and rich history, both waterways have become premier destinations for travelers seeking unique and relaxing adventures.More details about the 2027 season, fleet availability, and booking information can be found at www.leboat.com/new-season About Le BoatLe Boat is the world’s leading houseboat rental company, offering unforgettable boating holidays across 30+ destinations in Canada, Europe, and beyond. With a modern fleet designed for comfort and ease of handling, Le Boat makes exploring inland waterways accessible to travelers of all experience levels.

Liberty Tour with Managing Director Cheryl Brown

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