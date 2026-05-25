America’s Accountant Shortage Hits 1.3M As CPA Firms Using Offshore Teams Grow 2x Faster With MYCPE ONE Staffing

CPA firms using offshore staffing are overcoming the accounting talent shortage, growing faster, reducing costs & scaling operations with dedicated global teams

CPA firms winning right now understood early that this talent shortage is structural, not cyclical. Offshore accounting staffing built correctly is the single most powerful lever for margin expansion.” — Shalin (Shawn) Parikh, CEO & Co-Founder, MYCPE ONE

SUGAR LAND, TX, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States accounting profession is facing a structural talent problem with no near-term resolution. The number of licensed accountants has fallen from a peak of 1.93 million in 2019 to approximately 653,000 today — a contraction of over 1.3 million credentialed professionals in six years (NASBA, 2025). The AICPA has formally designated the situation a “pipeline crisis.” The average time to fill a CPA-credentialed role now stands at 73 days — 41% longer than comparable non-credentialed positions (Talentfoot / AICPA Trends, 2025). Eighty-three percent of CFOs say they cannot find qualified accounting talent (CFO Pulse Survey, 2024).For small and mid-sized CPA firms, this is not an abstract workforce trend. It shows up as senior partners doing work that shouldn’t require senior partners. It shows up as tax seasons that leave teams depleted for months afterward. It shows up as growth opportunities declined because there is no capacity to service them. MYCPE ONE — the integrated growth platform for CPA and accounting firms, serving 3,000+ practices and 250,000+ accounting professionals across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. - has spent over a decade building the infrastructure that allows CPA firms to solve this problem through structured offshore accounting staffing. Based on growth outcomes observed consistently across its client base, firms that have built dedicated offshore accounting teams are growing revenue at approximately 2× the rate of practices relying exclusively on domestic hiring, while reducing operational costs by 60–70% on comparable roles.From the Firms Using MYCPE ONEJody Grunden, CPA, runs a subscription-billing accounting practice and has scaled it to 35%+ average annual growth using MYCPE ONE’s offshore accounting staffing model. His firm tried multiple offshore providers before MYCPE ONE and the experience was consistent: work went into a black box, came back wrong, and there was no visibility into who was actually handling client files.What changed with MYCPE ONE was the ability to interview the exact individual who would be doing the work, establish real-time communication across time zones, and build a clean operational structure — one offshore team member assigned per onshore accountant, handling bank reconciliations, bill pay, invoicing, and other defined process work. His firm does not hire onshore staff for roles the offshore accounting team owns. The world became the talent pool — not just Tampa or Fort Wayne.What Makes MYCPE ONE’s Offshore Staffing Solution DifferentMYCPE ONE is not a generic outsourcing provider adapted for accounting. It was built from the ground up exclusively for CPA and accounting firms — the only integrated platform of its kind and operates in no other industry by design. That focus matters: MYCPE ONE offshore accounting professionals are trained in U.S. GAAP, federal and state tax compliance, and every major platform CPA firms use.- Software: QuickBooks (Online & Desktop), Xero, Drake, Lacerte, UltraTax, ProSeries, CCH Axcess, Bill.com, Gusto, Jetpack Workflow- Hiring model: Clients interview candidates before hiring. Teams are dedicated — not shared pools.- Operations: Communication is built for real-time collaboration, not next-day turnaround.- Compliance: SOC 2 Type II compliant IRS, AICPA, and FTC compliant. ISO-certified offshore offices.Engagement models include offshore staffing for immediate capacity needs, Managed Offshore Services for full back-office delivery, and a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) model for mid-to-large CPA practices ready to establish a dedicated captive offshore accounting entity they will ultimately own.Beyond staffing, MYCPE ONE's integrated ecosystem covers AI learning and continuing professional education (CPE) accredited by 25+ regulatory bodies - including NASBA and the IRS - AI-powered benchmarking, assessments, learning and development services, M&A advisory, digital marketing, website development, AI implementation services, managed IT, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity, giving CPA firms the full infrastructure to scale, not just the labor to service existing demand.With 40+ office locations across 20+ cities globally and a decade of exclusive focus on offshore staffing for accounting firms, MYCPE ONE provides the infrastructure, compliance framework, and talent depth that practices need to build offshore operations that last.About MYCPE ONEMYCPE ONE is the integrated growth platform for CPA and accounting firms, offering offshore staffing, CPE for 25+ regulatory bodies including NASBA and the IRS, pre-hire assessments, learning and development, AI-powered benchmarking, M&A advisory, and digital marketing services. Trusted by 3,000+ accounting firms and 50,000+ professionals across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. Co-Founded by Chartered Accountant Shalin (Shawn) Parikh. Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, with 40+ office locations across 20+ cities globally.Visit: https://my-cpe.com/offshoring/offshore-accounting-services

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