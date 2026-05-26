From $47 in Pocket to Belleville’s Award-Winning Realtor, Michelle Ellis, Received the ThreeBestRated® Honor
I think what really sets me apart is making it more than just a transaction, because I don’t just sell homes; I help change people’s lives; I help start and end new chapters. I don’t take it lightly.”BELLEVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the 2026 ThreeBestRated® update, Michelle Ellis, a renowned real estate agent in Belleville, has been named one of the top three agents in the region for six consecutive years. Since the recognition follows a strict 50-Point Inspection criteria, this honor serves as a real testament to the trust, client satisfaction, and her unwavering dedication.
— Michelle Ellis
Michelle said, “I have been one of the top three for the last six plus years. It does give me credibility and an opportunity to show that off to people that I am a trusted local professional.”
For Michelle, the path was not a bed of roses. Behind the resounding success lies rejection, resilience, and unshakeable inner fire. Her passion to enter the real estate industry started when she was very young. She recalled her teenage years, when she would eagerly flip through newspapers listing homes, drawn to them. At the age of 18, her burning desire led her to seek guidance from a local agent. But, she was told she would never make it in real estate and was called “too young, too broke, and nobody was going to take her seriously.” She also lacked experience, financial resources, and credibility to succeed, leading her to pursue a diploma in policing. Yet, after completing her studies, Michelle felt that it was not meant for her.
Michelle said, “I realized that this was not what I wanted to do, and eventually did still pursue real estate because it was a burning desire within me. I wanted to just know whether it was for me or not. I tried it just to at least say I tried.”
Years later, with the same determination, she went to an interview for an administrative role in a real estate office, hoping to enter the industry in any form. There, a real estate broker recognized her potential as a real estate agent and came forward to help Michelle with the cost of her licensing courses. Michelle was a single mom, driving a school bus with just $47 and no credit cards at that time, while still determined to become a realtor.
Since 2014, Michelle has built a thriving career rooted not just in transactions but in realtor-client relationships.
Key Differentiators of Michelle Ellis
In a competitive market, what sets Michelle apart is not just expertise; it is her approach, which is deeply relationship-focused. Rather than viewing real estate as a series of transactions, she sees each client as someone stepping into a new chapter of life. Whether clients are buying their first home, selling, relocating, or downsizing, she ensures a smooth and supportive experience throughout the process. “I think what really sets me apart is making it more than just a transaction, because I don’t just sell homes; I help change people’s lives; I help start and end new chapters. And, I don’t take it lightly,” Michelle added.
For Michelle, client education is a top priority in every transaction she handles. She offers real estate education through her YouTube channel to help her clients understand what to expect and prepare themselves to make confident decisions.
Her work with downsizing clients and individuals over 50 has also become a defining part of her career. She understands that leaving one's home and detaching from emotional attachments can be challenging for individuals planning for retirement. For these individuals, she happily extends her role beyond just real estate guidance. She helps them prepare not only their homes but also themselves emotionally and financially. She is also licensed in insurance and investments, which she combines with real estate expertise to help them plan their finances strategically and start their next chapter with confidence.
“It is deeply emotional for me. I ensure that you have an experience that you aren't going to regret, but will remember positively. I want to make sure everything is taken care of from the beginning to the end and beyond.”
She cites a call she received from a woman in Prince Edward County whose son had purchased and sold homes with Michelle over the years. "He basically didn't give her a choice," Michelle laughs. "He told her she had to use me. That's the kind of phone call every realtor dreams of — and it only happens when you've truly taken care of someone."
Helping Businesses to Thrive
In addition to her real estate practice, Michelle founded Wow Them Co. to bring client experience principles to businesses of all kinds, with a particular focus on the real estate industry. The core philosophy is simple: stop treating customers like transactions and start treating them like people worth showing up for.
Michelle explained, “I think we need to focus on ensuring that the clients or customers have the absolute best experience to achieve three things: 1. To get a five-star review; 2. To turn customers into loyal customers to keep them coming back; 3. To make those loyal customers advocates for our business.”
As Belleville continues to attract new residents, Michelle has been offering high-quality services to help clients achieve their real estate goals. She has been proudly serving Hastings, Northumberland, and Prince Edward Counties. To get in touch with Michelle, visit livethedream.ca.
Michelle Ellis
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6137435313
michelle@livethedream.ca
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From Struggle to Success: Michelle Ellis Named Top Realtor in Belleville | ThreeBestRated® Winner
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