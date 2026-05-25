Muncie Homeowners Increasingly Invest in Energy-Efficient Window and Door Upgrades Amid Rising Utility Costs

Modern energy-efficient window replacement project completed in Muncie, Indiana.

Rising utility costs are driving increased demand for energy-efficient window and door upgrades across Muncie and Central Indiana.

Investing in modern window and door systems leads to improved energy efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and enhanced property values.” — Karisa Wright

MUNCIE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- True Crew Windows and Doors reports growing demand for modern window replacement and exterior door installation projects across Central IndianaAs utility costs continue to rise nationwide, homeowners throughout Muncie and Central Indiana are increasingly investing in energy-efficient window and door upgrades to improve insulation, reduce energy consumption and modernize aging homes.Industry professionals in Delaware County report growing interest in exterior remodeling projects focused on thermal efficiency and long-term property value. Contractors say many older homes in the region continue to experience heat loss and air infiltration caused by outdated windows and doors, particularly during Indiana’s seasonal temperature extremes.According to the U.S. Department of Energy, heat gain and heat loss through windows account for approximately 25% to 30% of residential heating and cooling energy use. Energy-efficient replacement windows and properly sealed exterior doors can significantly improve insulation performance and reduce overall energy costs.True Crew Windows and Doors, a woman-owned remodeling company based in Muncie, has observed increased demand for window replacement and door installation services as homeowners seek practical ways to manage utility expenses while improving indoor comfort.“Energy-efficient upgrades have become a necessity for many property owners in our community,” said Karisa Wright, owner of True Crew Windows and Doors. “Our observations in Muncie indicate that modernizing key elements like windows and doors is not just a trend, but a practical response to the challenges of rising energy costs and aging infrastructure.”Wright said homeowners are also becoming more selective about long-term value and product performance amid ongoing economic uncertainty.“Investing in modern window and door systems leads to improved energy efficiency, reduced maintenance costs and enhanced property values,” Wright said. “But homeowners also need to carefully balance cost versus long-term value. We evaluate products carefully to identify solutions that deliver quality and efficiency without unnecessary upgrades that increase pricing.”In addition to replacement windows, contractors throughout Central Indiana report increased interest in exterior door replacement projects designed to improve home security, reduce drafts and enhance curb appeal. Modern door systems now incorporate advanced insulation materials and weather-resistant technologies aimed at improving overall building performance.Industry analysts note that energy-efficient home improvements continue to remain a leading trend nationally as consumers prioritize sustainability, utility savings and long-term housing investments.The Environmental Protection Agency’s ENERGY STAR program states that certified energy-efficient windows and doors can help homeowners lower utility bills while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.Local remodeling professionals say evolving energy standards and growing homeowner awareness are expected to continue driving exterior remodeling demand throughout Indiana in the coming years.True Crew Windows and Doors serves residential and commercial customers throughout Muncie and Central Indiana with window replacement, door installation and siding services. The company has more than 25 years of remodeling industry experience and emphasizes transparent pricing, energy-efficient solutions and long-term workmanship quality.For more information, visit https://truecrewwindows.com/ BoilerplateAbout True Crew Windows and DoorsTrue Crew Windows and Doors is a woman-owned exterior remodeling company based in Muncie, Indiana. The company specializes in window replacement, door installation and siding services for residential and commercial properties throughout Central Indiana. With more than 25 years of industry experience, True Crew Windows and Doors focuses on energy-efficient solutions, transparent pricing and long-term workmanship quality. The company maintains a 5-star Google rating and backs its work with a 15-year workmanship warranty.

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