MyHealth Haven Launches Health Navigator™ Platform to Help Americans Access Affordable Structured Medical Care

MyHealth Haven

A New Model: Americans Can Now Access Transparently Priced Affordable Medical Care in Mexico With Structured Personal Support From Start To Finish

Our role is not to practice medicine or replace physicians. Our role is to help patients navigate an often overwhelming process in a more informed and structured way.” — Darren W Anderson, Founder & CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New cross-border healthcare navigation model focuses on transparency, logistics coordination, and patient guidance rather than traditional medical tourism marketing MyHealth Haven , a U.S.-based healthcare navigation company, today announced the official launch of its Health Navigator™ platform, a structured support model designed to help Americans safely navigate medical, dental, and preventive healthcare options in Mexico.The company’s launch comes as rising healthcare costs, delayed scheduling, and insurance complexity continue pushing many Americans to explore alternatives outside the traditional U.S. healthcare system.Rather than operating as a travel agency or referral marketplace, MyHealth Haven positions itself as a healthcare navigation platform focused on coordination, transparency, and patient support throughout the medical journey. Each client is paired with a dedicated bilingual Health Navigator™, who helps guide the process from initial intake through travel coordination and recovery logistics.“MyHealth Haven was built around a simple belief,” said Darren W. Anderson, Founder and CEO of MyHealth Haven. “Patients deserve clarity, organization, and support when making major healthcare decisions. Our role is not to practice medicine or replace physicians. Our role is to help patients navigate an often overwhelming process in a more informed and structured way.”The Health Navigator™ model may include:• Coordination of medical records and intake information• Scheduling consultations with participating providers• Clear treatment estimate review and logistical planning• Travel and accommodation coordination• Companion support planning• Ongoing communication before and after treatmentAll medical decisions, diagnoses, and treatment recommendations remain exclusively with licensed physicians, hospitals, and clinical providers.MyHealth Haven says its platform was intentionally designed to move away from many of the high-pressure marketing practices commonly associated with the traditional medical tourism industry.“We believe trust is built through transparency and preparation,” said Toni Dollar, Partner and CFO of MyHealth Haven. “Patients are not looking for a vacation package. They are looking for structure, clarity, communication, and confidence during an important healthcare decision.”Healthcare costs in the United States continue to create financial pressure for many families, retirees, uninsured individuals, and self-funded employers. Independent analyses have shown that some international medical procedures and diagnostic services may cost significantly less than comparable U.S. services due to differences in administrative overhead, insurance structures, and healthcare pricing systems.Mexico has emerged as one of the most accessible international healthcare destinations for Americans, supported by modern private hospitals, internationally trained physicians, and direct flight access from dozens of U.S. cities.At launch, MyHealth Haven will focus on two primary care-navigation pathways:Procedure-Directed Care Clients (PDCC)Patients pursuing a specific medical or dental procedure who require structured coordination and travel support.Preventive Wellness Clients (PWC)Patients seeking preventive diagnostics, executive wellness screenings, and comprehensive health evaluations.The company says the dual-pathway structure allows support services to be tailored depending on whether patients are pursuing treatment-based care or preventive health planning.MyHealth Haven is headquartered in Sheridan, Wyoming, with distributed operations supporting patients traveling to Mexico. The company works with a curated network of hospitals, physicians, specialists, and diagnostic providers while maintaining strict separation between healthcare navigation services and clinical medical decision-making.Learn more at https://www.myhealthhaven.org

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