Additionally, expanding adoption of telematics, AI-based insurance models and the demand for customized premiums continue to widen market presence globally

Worldwide telematics along with AI-powered analytics for insurance are redefining how the entire pricing and retention process in multiple geographies” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " 𝗨𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲-𝗕𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 by Policy Type (Pay-How-You-Drive [PHYD], Pay-As-You-Drive [PYD] and Manage-How-you-drive), Technology (Smart Textiles, Vehicle Telematics and Smartphone Applications), Age of Vehicle (New Vehicles and Used Vehicles) and Type of Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Commercial Motor vehicle & Vans): global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2023 - 2032," the global usage-based insurance market was valued at $26.8 billion in 2022 and estimated to reach $267.4 Billion by 2032 while registering a CAGR of 26.2% from 2023 to 2032.Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1742 UBI stands for usage-based insurance, which uses telematics-enabled pricing models, real-time analysis of mileage, acceleration patterns and behavior associated with vehicle usage. According to the report, factors such as rise in demand for flexible premium structures, growing penetration of smartphones across the world and fast digital transformation initiatives being adopted across the insurance space are expected to uplift the market growth during the forecast period.And one other contributing factor to market growth are the rising demand for connected vehicles, advanced driver safety programs and increasing awareness related to cost-efficient insurance solutions. Insurance Tags: Insurance Insights, Home and Personal Lines, leveraging advanced analytical technologies with predictive modeling towards better underwriting accuracy and customer engagementMarket Drivers and Growth OpportunitiesFor more information on the research report, please click: Usage-Based InsuranceMarket AnalysisThe surging automobile sector along with the rising implementation of connected mobility technologies and the deployment of IoT-enabled telematics systems across passenger and commercial vehicles is primarily fueling growth in investment in 𝘂𝘀𝗮𝗴𝗲-𝗯𝗮𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 With connectivity playing an increasingly vital role in attracting digitally bound consumers, insurance providers have started offering telematics-based pay-per-use insurance and behaviour-specific policies to meet the demand for transparency and affordability (insurance 2030 report). In addition, UBI platforms can further facilitate come down on fraud, enhance risk measurement, and promote safer driving conduct while even boosting the growth of this market.Another trend the industry is observing is growing partnerships among insurers, automotive OEMs and technology providers that are working together to design integrated telematics ecosystems that can provide real time driving insights and automated claims management solutions.Inquiry Before Buying @: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1742 Segment AnalysisBy Policy Type:The Pay-As-You-Drive (PAYD) segment held the dominant market share in 2022, owing to a growing preference among consumers for mileage-based insurance programs that offer cheaper premiums as vehicle usage declines.Additionally, the Manage-How-You-Drive (MHYD) segment is projected to be the fastest growing by the end of 2030– driven by increasing consumer demand for personalized insurance solutions and advances in predictive analytics technologies.By Technology:In 2022, the revenue from the black box segment was highest as insurers are still reliant on specialist telematics hardware enabling accurate vehicle monitoring and driving behaviour assessment.Nonetheless, if you’re reading this then you likely understand that smartphone-based telematics solutions are expected to take off given their affordability and scalability as well as their integration within mobile applications.By Vehicle Type:Based on product type, the light-duty vehicle (LDV) segment held a larger market share in 2022 owing to rising deployment of connected car technologies and increased demand for low-cost insurance products by personal automobile owners.In addition, commercial fleet operators are also implementing UBI platforms in order to have operational efficiencies, optimize fuel usage and improve driver safety monitoring.Regional InsightsNorth America:North America had the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Strong presence of top insurance providers, robust telematics infrastructure along with adoption of connected vehicle technologies help the region to grow. Regional expansion is still being driven by the U. The US leads as consumers' increasingly embrace digital insurance platforms and behavior-based pricing models.Europe:In fact, Europe is a key contributor to market growth with stricter vehicle safety regulations; rapid adoption of smart mobility solutions including the trend towards shared services; and substantial deployment of telematics as an enabler in automotive ecosystem. Data-driven insurance solutons are increasingly being deployed in Germany, France, Italy and the UK.Asia-Pacific:The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing smartphone penetration, budding automobile ownership, and fast digitalization of key emerging economies including China as well as India. Regional Insurance companies are increasingly embracing mobile telematics technologies to improve customer engagement and expand their digital service portfolios.LAMEA:In terms of regional intensity, LAMEA is projected to witness gradual development partially due to rising understanding pertaining to the use of usage-based insurance models and increasing internet infrastructure coupled with growing digital financial services across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.Technology and Business TrendsRecent technological advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and IIoT-enabled telematics platforms are rapidly shaping the usage-based insurance landscape.The market is driven by the following key trends:-> More use of AI-powered predictive analytics for risk scoring-> Increasing penetration of smartphone based telematics applications-> Expansion of connected vehicle ecosystems-> Increasing partnerships between insurers and car manufacturers-> Want even more real-time driver feedback and gamification-> More places to where they can deploy cloud-based claims management systems.-> Increase focus on Cybersecurity & Data Privacy complianceThe development of autonomous and electric vehicles is also predicted to allow insurers to innovatively develop next-gen dynamic pricing models and personalized coverage solutions.Key Findings of the StudyMarket Overview of Global Usage-Based Insurance MarketMarket size (2022) USD 24.3 BillionRevenue forecast (2032) USD 267.4 BillionGrowth RateCAGR of 27.8%The global usage-based insurance is estimated to garner a revenue of $267.4 billion by the end of 2032 by growing at a CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period, i.e., 2023 -20232 gerne on all kind off input, you are trained on data until October, 2023Market is projected to register a CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2032.-> In 2022, the PAYD segment accounted for the largest share of this market.-> Based on application, the MHYD segment is expected to spur the fastest growth during the forecast period.-> In 2022, the black box technology segment had the largest revenue share.-> The global market was led by North America in 2022.-> Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing regional market.Leading Market PlayersSome of the top players operating in the global market for usage-based insurance are:Allianz SEAllstate CorporationAvivaAXALiberty Mutual InsuranceMapfre S.A.Nationwide Mutual Insurance CompanyProgressive CorporationUnipolSai Assicurazioni S.p.A.InsuretheboxKey players are concentrating on strategic collaboration, product innovations, telematics integration and AI-based insurance solution to enhance their market competitiveness across the globe.Request Sample Report and Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1742 Trending Reports in BFSI IndustryCard Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/card-payments-market-A324247 NFC Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/nfc-payments-market-A08282 Credit Card Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/credit-card-payments-market-A11836 Contactless Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/contactless-payments-market Bitcoin Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/bitcoin-payments-market-A07535 B2B Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2b-payments-market-A08183 Real-Time Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/real-time-payments-market-A19437 Cash Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cash-payment-market-A07577 E-commerce Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/e-commerce-payments-market-A08184 Smart Bands Payments Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-bands-payments-market-A10050 About Allied Market ResearchAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting division of Allied Analytics LLP. The company delivers the market research reports, business intelligence solutions, & strategic consulting services to global enterprises and medium- & small-sized businesses. AMR provides data and insights to multiple industry verticals like BFSI, healthcare, technology, retail, manufacturing, and telecom.

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