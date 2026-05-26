WeVow Announces New Collaboration with 86 Harassment, a Key Initiative of Women of the Vine & Spirits

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New collaboration will expand awareness, education, and practical support aimed at reducing harassment across the food, beverage, and hospitality industries.

We are grateful to our service providers like WeVow who continue to provide resources aimed at helping companies more successfully prevent and address harassment.” — Deborah Brenner

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 86 Harassment , a key initiative of Women of the Vine & Spirits and WeVow announce a newly formed strategic collaboration, strengthening efforts to raise awareness of harassment and expand access to prevention resources across the beverage, alcohol, and hospitality industries.This comes at a critical time. According to industry-cited research from Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, 9 in 10 women in hospitality report having experienced sexual harassment on the job, compared with 3 in 10 in the general workforce. These figures underscore the urgent need for industry-wide action, greater education, and more accessible tools that help employers and employees build safer, more respectful workplaces.As a key initiative of Women of the Vine & Spirits, 86 Harassment was created to help address harassment and gender-based violence in the beverage alcohol and hospitality sectors through training, education, a confidential hotline and chat feature staffed by RAINN, and a resource hub designed for both employers and employees. WeVow will support the mission of 86 Harassment by helping elevate awareness and extend practical workplace resources to more organizations and professionals throughout the industry.WeVow brings a workplace harassment prevention platform focused on training, incident reporting, policy support, counseling resources, and consulting designed especially for organizations that may not have extensive in-house HR infrastructure. Its mission aligns closely with the goals of 86 Harassment: to provide practical, affordable, and action-oriented support that helps organizations prevent harassment, respond appropriately, and reinforce a culture of accountability and respect.“86 Harassment was created for the beverage alcohol industry, by the beverage alcohol industry. We are uniquely positioned to bring together our vast industry to unite on the prevention of sexual harassment and violence. 86 Harassment, thanks to the generosity of our Industry Sponsors, offers trauma-informed, thorough, and confidential services to the industry for free.” said Deborah Brenner, Founder & CEO of Women of the Vine & Spirits and Founding Council Member of 86 Harassment. “We are grateful to our service providers like WeVow who continue to provide resources aimed at helping companies more successfully prevent and address harassment.”“WeVow is honored to collaborate with Women of the Vine & Spirits to support 86 Harassment,” said Kari Gras, Owner of WeVow. “Too many people across the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries continue to face harassment in the workplace. Together, we can help organizations take clear, practical steps to protect their people and foster environments where everyone feels safe, valued, respected, and free of harassment.”By combining efforts, 86 Harassment and WeVow aim to encourage broader industry participation in harassment prevention and to reinforce that creating safe workplaces is both a moral AND a business imperative.About 86 Harassment86 Harassment is a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing sexual harassment and gender-based violence within the beverage alcohol and hospitality industries. It serves as a collaborative effort to provide resources, support, and education to create safer work environments for all employees and customers. 86 Harassment is led by Women of the Vine & Spirits, in thanks to the generous financial support of our Industry Sponsors: Brown-Forman, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, Pernod Ricard North America, Republic National Distributing Company, and Spirits Canada. For more information, please visit www.86harassment.com About WeVowWeVow is a workplace harassment prevention and compliance platform that helps organizations strengthen safety, accountability, and support through training, reporting tools, policy resources, counseling access, and consulting. Designed to be practical and affordable, WeVow serves businesses seeking to take a clear stance against harassment and build healthier workplace cultures. For more information, please visit https://we.vow.com WeVow Media Contact:Kari Graskari@wevow.com406-570-4257WOTVS Media Contact:Olivia Campbellolivia@womenofthevine.com323-610-2322

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