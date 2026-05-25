MobiCom partners with Hoopstr to bring private club memberships to alumni of top universities and business schools

A Global Network of Private Clubs

MobiCom & Hoopstr introduce a global private club lifestyle network for India’s top alumni, unlocking access to 2,100+ elite clubs worldwide.

“Our platform gives alumni and faculty exclusive private club membership based global club access and community benefits, helping institutions boost engagement without owning or operating clubs,” ” — Rathan Kumar

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MobiCom, the company behind the global private club networking and access platform PrivateClubWorld™, today announced entering into an agreement with Hoopstr™ (Formerly Vaave™) to introduce an exclusive private club lifestyle offering to alumni and faculty of India’s leading universities and business schools, like what’s currently offered only by Ivy League Institutions in the US.This collaboration marks a significant step in reimagining how India’s top alumni communities engage with global lifestyle ecosystems, bringing together access, mobility, and curated experiences into a single, highly differentiated offering. Designed for accomplished professionals, entrepreneurs, and global leaders, the initiative provides a gateway into some of the world’s most prestigious private clubs, while fostering a sense of belonging within an international network of like-minded individuals.At the core of this relationship is the opportunity for eligible alumni to acquire membership at a carefully selected “home club”, either a premier private golf and country club in India or an exclusive city club in the United States. This dual-geography approach reflects the increasingly global lifestyles of Indian professionals, many of whom live, work, and travel across continents.Beyond the home club experience, members will gain access to its reciprocal clubs and an expansive network of over 2,100 private clubs across more than 900 destinations worldwide through PrivateClubWorld. This network includes a diverse portfolio of golf clubs, city clubs, yacht clubs, country clubs, and athletic clubs, each offering its own distinct character, heritage, and community.The result is a seamless, borderless private club experience that enables members to work, host, network, and unwind in refined environments across the globe. Whether it is conducting meetings in a historic city club in New York, enjoying a round of golf at a championship course in India, or connecting with fellow members in exclusive social settings around the world, the offering is designed to complement and elevate a modern, global lifestyle.A New Paradigm for Alumni EngagementThe relationship between MobiCom and Hoopstr represents a shift in how alumni networks are engaged and enriched. Traditionally centered around reunions, networking events, and professional collaboration, alumni ecosystems are now evolving to include lifestyle-led propositions that reflect the aspirations and achievements of their members.By integrating a premium, globally connected private club experience into alumni engagement, Hoopstr is enabling institutions to offer a tangible, high-value benefit that extends far beyond conventional engagement models. The initiative is expected to resonate particularly strongly with alumni from top-tier business schools and universities, who value access, exclusivity, and global connectivity as part of their personal and professional journeys.Leadership Commentary“Our platform offers institutions a differentiated lifestyle benefit that goes far beyond traditional third party offers for alumni engagement. It gives alumni and faculty exclusive access to the prestige, community, and privileges of private club membership, without the institution needing to own or operate a club itself, said Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO of MobiCom. Traditionally, this has only been available through a handful of elite institutions and Ivy League schools who have their own private clubs. We make this privilege accessible in a modern, scalable way that strengthens belonging, engagement, and institutional affinity”He added, “India represents one of the most dynamic and globally mobile talent pools today. By aligning with Hoopstr’s deep institutional relationships, we can engage with this audience in a way that is both relevant and aspirational offering not just access, but a sense of identity and belonging within a global private club community.”“At Hoopstr, our mission has always been to create deeper, more meaningful engagement within alumni communities,” said Paresh Masade, Founder & CEO of Hoopstr. “This relationship with MobiCom introduces a truly differentiated proposition, one that goes beyond networking to offer access, lifestyle, and global belonging.”He continued, “Today’s alumni are not just looking for connections; they are seeking experiences that reflect their aspirations and accomplishments. By bringing a global private club ecosystem to our partner institutions, we are enabling them to offer something truly distinctive, an opportunity for their alumni to step into a world defined by exclusivity, access, and shared ambition.”A Curated, Invitation-Led ExperienceThe offering will be extended to alumni through a curated, invitation-led approach, ensuring that the integrity and exclusivity of the private club ecosystem are maintained. Eligible participants will be guided through a structured onboarding process, including selection of their preferred home club, orientation to the PrivateClubWorld network, and access to curated experiences and engagements.In addition to physical access to clubs, members will also become part of a global community of verified private club members, opening doors to meaningful connections across industries, geographies, and interests. This layer of community is expected to be a key differentiator, transforming the offering from a static membership into a dynamic, relationship-driven platform.Expanding the Definition of Lifestyle AccessThe relationship also reflects a broader shift in how lifestyle access is defined and delivered. Increasingly, high-achieving individuals are seeking integrated experiences that combine work, leisure, networking, and travel into a cohesive whole. Private clubs, with their unique blend of heritage, exclusivity, and community, are uniquely positioned to meet this demand.Through PrivateClubWorld, MobiCom has built a platform that aggregates and enables access to this ecosystem at a global scale. The relationship with Hoopstr now brings this capability to a highly targeted and influential audience segment in India.About MobiComMobiCom operates a portfolio of global platforms, including PrivateClubWorld, focused on delivering premium lifestyle, access, and connectivity solutions to a sophisticated, international audience.About HoopstrHoopstr is a leading alumni engagement platform that partners with top universities and business schools to create meaningful, high-impact connections and opportunities for their alumni communities.

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