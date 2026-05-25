Healthcare DMS Launches AI Chatbot to Help Clinics Manage Patient Workflows and DPDP Compliance

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AI-powered system designed to streamline patient enquiries, automate appointments, and enable structured, DPDP-compliant communication for healthcare providers

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare DMS has announced the launch of its AI-powered healthcare chatbot system developed specifically for clinics, hospitals, and speciality healthcare providers managing growing volumes of digital patient interactions.The launch comes at a time when healthcare providers are experiencing increasing pressure to manage patient communication across websites, WhatsApp, search platforms, and social media channels while maintaining operational efficiency and responsible data handling practices.As more patients prefer digital-first communication, many healthcare practices continue to rely on fragmented manual processes, often resulting in delayed responses, missed follow-ups, inconsistent communication, and front-desk overload.At the same time, the implementation of the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDP) 2023 is prompting healthcare providers to rethink how patient information is captured, stored, and managed across digital touchpoints.Healthcare DMS says the new AI chatbot system was built to address both challenges together: improving patient communication workflows while supporting structured, DPDP-aligned digital interactions.The system supports:Website and WhatsApp patient enquiriesAppointment booking and scheduling workflowsAutomated reminders and follow-upsFrequently asked patient queriesSpeciality-based patient routingStructured enquiry capture and trackingWorkflow continuity between patient enquiry and clinic operationsFor example, a patient enquiry received through WhatsApp or a clinic website can be routed into appointment scheduling, patient registration, and follow-up workflows through a more organised communication process.Unlike generic chatbot tools, the system has been designed specifically around healthcare communication requirements, patient engagement workflows, and operational realities within clinics and hospitals.Moving Beyond Patient AcquisitionHealthcare DMS says the launch reflects a broader shift in healthcare operations.Many healthcare providers today invest heavily in patient acquisition through SEO, paid advertising, and digital marketing, but operational gaps often emerge once patient enquiries begin coming in.Disconnected systems can lead to:Lost patient enquiriesMissed callbacksUntracked conversationsDelayed appointment coordinationInconsistent patient experiencesThe AI chatbot system is intended to function as part of a connected patient journey framework, helping healthcare providers improve communication continuity from first enquiry to follow-up.Leadership PerspectiveCommenting on the launch, Sangeeta Kumar, Vice President of Healthcare DMS, said:“Healthcare providers today are not just dealing with a visibility challenge. They are dealing with a workflow challenge.Patients expect immediate, organised communication across digital channels, while clinics are simultaneously adapting to growing operational and data responsibility requirements under the DPDP Act.We built this AI-powered system to help healthcare providers create more structured patient communication workflows without losing the human side of healthcare interactions.”About Healthcare DMSHealthcare DMS is a healthcare-focused digital growth partner helping clinics, hospitals, and speciality healthcare providers strengthen patient acquisition, online reputation, and digital visibility. Built by the leadership team behind GMR Web Team, Healthcare DMS focuses on structured patient acquisition systems, ethical communication, and DPDP-compliant digital patient engagement workflows.Media ContactHealthcare DMSinfo@healthcaredms.com

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