Federal Tax Authority Wins SAP Global Innovation Award for Implementing Corporate Tax through EmaraTax Digital Platform

We are implementing a comprehensive innovation strategy aimed at achieving global leadership in tax procedures and continuously enhancing the services provided by the FTA to customers.” — His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has won the SAP Global Innovation Award 2026 in the Services Superstar category for its implementation of Corporate Tax through the EmaraTax digital tax services platform.

The FTA achieved the highest rating among 182 global entities that competed for the award, which recognises the acceleration of business outcomes through the effective use of SAP solutions. SAP is a leading global company specialising in innovative software solutions, enterprise applications, and AI-driven business technologies. This achievement reaffirms the FTA’s leadership in driving innovation and implementing best practices in the tax sector.

The FTA confirmed that this achievement underscores the pivotal role of the integrated EmaraTax platform, which was launched by the Authority more than three years ago and continues to evolve using the latest technologies in the tax field, in cooperation with Invenio, a global consulting and information technology solutions company.

The platform serves as a benchmark for enhancing of the quality and sustainability of customer services. It offers a wide range of diverse digital services, including the comprehensive Corporate Tax system, which now has more than 742,000 registrants, enabling taxpayers to manage their tax affairs with high levels of accuracy, speed, efficiency, and transparency.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, said “Winning this important award is the result of the efforts of the FTA’s team and its continuous pursuit of operational excellence and innovation across all areas of work. We are implementing a comprehensive innovation strategy aimed at achieving global leadership in tax procedures and continuously enhancing the services provided by the FTA to customers. This is achieved by maintaining an institutional environment that encourages innovation and supports the development of creative ideas, in line with government priorities and directions. The strategy contributes through various initiatives and effective procedures to accelerating service delivery, reducing requirements where possible, and introducing further facilitation measures that deliver tangible impact within shorter timeframes. It also supports the development of a future generation of proactive and integrated services, contributing to making UAE government services among the best globally.”

Abdulla Al Bastaki added, “Our receipt of this global award reflects the high quality of services provided to Corporate Tax taxable persons through the EmaraTax platform, supported by advanced technologies that are flexible, dynamic, and continuously scalable, delivering the highest levels of efficiency. This has strengthened customer confidence in the Corporate Tax system, enabling the processing of high-volume transactions with a success rate of up to 99.5%, and ensuring the accurate and efficient processing of large numbers of tax returns during peak periods. The system’s services are also integrated with relevant services provided by other government entities.”

Alan Hunt, Chairman at Invenio, said “This award demonstrates what can be achieved when vision, collaboration, and large-scale execution come together. We are extremely proud of our long-standing partnership with the FTA, through which we have contributed to providing a flexible and future-ready Corporate Tax platform that supports the UAE’s long-term growth.”

The FTA confirmed that the EmaraTax platform is undergoing continuous development and updates in line with its plans for ongoing service enhancement and expansion. Procedures related to Value Added Tax, Excise Tax, Corporate Tax, and other tax types can be completed through the platform using innovative solutions that enable customers to services seamlessly, anywhere at any time. These services include registration, submitting tax returns, settling tax liabilities, processing tax refunds for eligible categories, submitting reconsideration requests, and completing other tax procedures.

The Authority noted that winning the SAP Global Innovation Award is the result of the ongoing collaboration between the Federal Tax Authority, SAP, and Invenio, representing a successful model of public-private sector partnerships within a high-performing institutional work environment.

About FTA

The FTA was established pursuant to Federal Decree-Law No. (13) of 2016 with the objective of contributing to the implementation of the UAE’s economic diversification strategy and increasing non-oil revenues through the administration and collection of federal taxes in accordance with international best practices and standards. The Authority provides all necessary support and assistance to enable taxable persons to comply with tax laws and procedures governing their dealings with the Authority. Since its launch in 2017, the Authority has cooperated with relevant entities to establish a comprehensive and balanced tax system, making the UAE one of the first countries globally to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance through simplified and efficient procedures, starting from registration through to tax return submission and payment of due taxes via the Authority’s website: www.tax.gov.ae.

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