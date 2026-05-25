Lost Boy Cider and Perdata.ai announce the Friendship Night Friday Series

Register and join the community now! Join the Lost Boy Community!

We’ve put together a fun event series for individuals to connect face to face based on their common interests and passions while enjoying music.” — Peter O'Dell

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lost Boy Cider and Perdata.ai will host a 4-week Friendship Night Friday Series starting on May 29th and continuing every Friday through June 19th. Participants can register a private friendship profile and meet like-minded individuals at the gatherings while having a great cider and live music. Come meet some new people like you!“Partnering with getConexus.com on the Friendship Series is a natural fit for Lost Boy Cider.“ commented Tristan Wright, founder of Lost Boy Cider “this series gives us a chance to bring our community together in a meaningful way and encourage people to make more friends.”"Social connection and warm introductions are critical to our community," said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Perdata.ai. "We’ve put together a fun event series for individuals to connect face to face based on their common interests and passions while enjoying music."“In a world where digital noise is everywhere, the most meaningful human connections still happen face to face.” said Johan Wikman, CTO at Perdata.ai. “Gatherings like this one are a great way for people to connect with each other in their community.” https://www.eventbrite.com/e/friendship-nights-fridays-withconexus-tickets-1989923731448 (Tickets)Join the CONEXUS Friends of Lost Boy Cider community!About Lost Boy CiderLocated in Alexandria’s Carlyle neighborhood, Lost Boy Cider is Northern Virginia’s first urban cidery, crafting award-winning dry ciders from fresh-pressed Virginia apples and all-natural ingredients. Known for its modern approach to traditional cidermaking, Lost Boy blends local agriculture, innovative flavors, and community-driven hospitality into a vibrant tasting room experience just minutes from Washington, D.C. From heritage barrel-aged ciders to creative seasonal releases, Lost Boy Cider has become a destination for craft beverage enthusiasts seeking authentic, locally made cider in a welcoming industrial-style space.Contact: Tristan Wright, Tristan@lostboycider.comAbout Perdata.ai and getconexus.comPerdata.ai, creator of the CONEXUS social connection technology, is a for profit technology company that facilitates human to human connections and fosters meaningful relationships between people at events and gatherings. With a focus on community building and enabling friendships, the company aims to make a positive impact on people's lives. The founders recently published “Dying for Friendship and Community: Two old friends attack loneliness” Amazon book link: https://a.co/d/0chWuarC Contact: Pete O’Dell, pete@perdata.ai, 202 460 9207

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