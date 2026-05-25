209 NYC Dental Celebrates Dr. Sang (Ben) Ahn’s Blue Diamond Status and 4,000+ Clear Orthodontic Aligners Cases Completed

Dr. Sang (Ben) Ahn of 209 NYC Dental earns Blue Diamond status with 4,000+ cases

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 209 NYC Dental is pleased to recognize Dr. Sang (Ben) Ahn, DDS , for achieving Blue Diamond status and completing more than 4,000 clear aligner cases over the course of his career. This milestone reflects more than 20 years of experience in clear aligner treatment and a long-standing focus on helping patients address alignment, spacing, and bite concerns through careful planning and modern digital tools.Dr. Ahn began practicing orthodontic aligner treatment in 2003, before clear aligners were widely available across many New York City dental offices. Since then, he has treated a broad range of cases, from mild crowding and spacing to more involved bite concerns such as overbites, underbites, crossbites, and open bites. His experience has helped patients pursue straighter teeth through treatment plans tailored to their individual needs, goals, and oral health conditions.Blue Diamond status is awarded to providers who consistently treat a high volume of cases and meet patient outcome standards. According to 209 NYC Dental’s provider page, Dr. Ahn is one of only four dentists in New York City to hold this distinction, placing him among a select group of custom clear aligner providers in the area.“Dr. Ahn’s experience represents the kind of coordinated, skillful care that matters to patients who are making decisions about their smiles,” said a spokesperson for 209 NYC Dental. “Completing more than 4,000 cases is a meaningful achievement, but what matters most is the time, planning, and communication that go into each patient’s treatment.”Dr. Ahn earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Toronto and his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from New York University College of Dentistry. He completed a general practice residency at Lutheran Medical Center in Brooklyn and maintains active memberships with several professional dental organizations, including the American Dental Association, Canadian Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, and New York Dental Second District Society.At 172 NYC Dental, the second location associated with 209 NYC Dental, Dr. Ahn uses digital tools such as the iTero Element scanner to support clear aligner treatment planning. Digital impressions can help patients better understand projected tooth movement before aligners are made, making the process clearer from the start. The office also provides digital X-rays, CT scans, and dental lasers for diagnosis and treatment planning.In addition to invisible aligners, Dr. Ahn provides general and cosmetic dental services, including dental exams, emergency care, tooth extractions, dental crowns, onlays, teeth whitening, veneers, and coordinated treatment plans that may include dental implants when appropriate. This allows patients to discuss alignment, aesthetics, and restorative needs within one comprehensive treatment plan.209 NYC Dental has served generations of patients in Midtown Manhattan and continues to provide comprehensive dental care under one roof. The practice is open seven days a week. It offers diagnostic, preventive, cosmetic, restorative, emergency, family, and specialty dental services for patients from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and surrounding communities.Patients interested in meeting with Dr. Ahn can call 646-921-5541 or book an appointment online through 209 NYC Dental’s scheduling portal.About 209 NYC Dental209 NYC Dental is a multispecialty dental practice in Midtown Manhattan and the oldest continuously operating dental practice in New York State. The practice provides coordinated dental care for individuals and families, including preventive dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, clear aligners, emergency dental services, tooth extractions, pediatric family dentistry, and more. Patients may call 212-355-2290 or book online to schedule an appointment.

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