Alkanolamide Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

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The Business Research Company’s Alkanolamide Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The alkanolamide market has exhibited consistent growth over recent years and is set to continue this upward trajectory. Driven by various industrial and consumer needs, this market is evolving steadily and is expected to see moderate expansion in the near future. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and trends shaping the alkanolamide industry from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size Projection and Growth Outlook for the Alkanolamide Market

The alkanolamide market has experienced a steady increase in size, rising from $0.69 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $0.71 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.4%. This growth during the historical period has been largely fueled by the rising demand for household detergents, expansion of the personal care and cosmetics sector, development in textile processing activities, heightened industrial cleaning needs, and the increasing incorporation of surfactant-based formulations.

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Looking ahead, the alkanolamide market is expected to maintain a steady growth pace, projected to reach $0.78 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 2.6%. This forecasted growth is driven by factors such as the rising demand for high-performance surfactants, the expansion of emerging economies with increased personal care consumption, ongoing innovations in formulation chemistry, the growing necessity for multifunctional additives, and a rising shift from conventional surfactants to alkanolamide derivatives. Significant trends anticipated in this period include increased use of foam boosting agents in detergents, broader applications of alkanolamides for viscosity enhancement in personal care products, greater preference for mild surfactant systems in shampoos, expansion in industrial and institutional cleaning uses, and enhanced emulsification efficiency in textile processing.

Understanding Alkanolamide and Its Functional Role

Alkanolamide compounds are formed through the reaction of fatty acids with alkanolamines and serve predominantly as nonionic surfactants in various industrial formulations. Their main functions include improving foam stability, enhancing viscosity, and acting as emulsifiers and thickeners. These properties make them essential ingredients in products such as detergents, shampoos, and other personal care items, where they help improve the texture, consistency, and performance of the final products.

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Personal Care Industry Fuels Demand for Alkanolamide Market Growth

One of the strongest growth drivers for the alkanolamide market is the rising demand for personal care and cosmetic products. These categories encompass skincare, haircare, cleansing, and beauty items intended for hygiene, grooming, and aesthetic purposes. Increased consumer expenditure on daily grooming and hygiene, along with growing awareness about appearance, product efficacy, and personal care routines—especially within urban populations—has significantly boosted demand.

Alkanolamides contribute substantially by enhancing foam production, controlling viscosity, facilitating emulsification, and improving cleansing properties in products like shampoos, facial cleansers, body washes, liquid soaps, and creams. This enables manufacturers to produce stable formulations that offer better texture and an enhanced sensory experience to users. For example, in June 2024, Cosmetics Europe reported that European cosmetics and personal care retail sales reached $121 billion (€104 billion), up from $114 billion (€95 billion) in 2023, with skincare alone accounting for $35.1 billion (€30.1 billion). This surge in personal care consumption is a key factor propelling the alkanolamide market forward.

Geographical Landscape and Regional Market Leaders

In terms of regional presence, North America held the largest share of the alkanolamide market in 2025. However, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the upcoming years. The alkanolamide market report covers a broad range of areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market trends and development.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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