Protein Supplement Market Set for Rapid Growth, Demand, Scope, Size, Share, Forecast 2031 | Abbott, Vitaco, MuscleBlaze

Protein Supplement Market 2031

Increase in consumer demand for protein products as they seek to build and maintain muscle mass, lose weight, and improve overall health and fitness.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the Global protein supplement industry generated $23.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $50.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.The global protein supplement market is driven by the rise in awareness of health & fitness and the surge in the demand for sports nutrition supplements. However, the presence of cheaper substitutes hampers the market growth. On the other hand, growth in demand from the young and millennial population is presenting lucrative opportunities for the market growth.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2330 The protein supplement market is being driven by an increase in consumer demand for protein products as they seek to build and maintain muscle mass, lose weight, and improve overall health and fitness. Furthermore, the growing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets has increased demand for protein supplements derived from non-animal sources.Protein is an essential nutrient and second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids. Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements, available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60%-80% protein and 20%–30% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90%-95% protein; and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Also, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate for the nutrients & vitamins loss during the reduction of food intake. Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and a rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the protein supplement industry. In addition, the increase in the number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the protein supplement market growth. However, the presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity is expected to hamper the growth of the protein supplement market size during the forecast period. The rise in protein supplement demand from the health-conscious young population of developing nations as well as the strengthening of distribution channels in untapped regions is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global protein supplement market.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/5bc3b12e6afea275bb33d363023e802a The protein supplement market is segmented on the basis of type, form, source, gender, age group, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into casein, whey protein, egg protein, soy protein, and others. On the basis of form, the market is classified into powder, RTD liquid, and protein bars. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into animal and plant sources. On the basis of gender, the market is bifurcated into the male and female. On the basis of age group, the market is divided into millennials, generation X, and baby boomers. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized into supermarkets/hypermarkets, online stores, chemists/drugstores, nutrition stores, health food stores, specialist sports stores, and others. On the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).As per protein supplement market analysis, on the basis of type, the soy protein segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the protein supplement market forecast period. This is attributed to various health benefits associated with the consumption of soy products. Soy proteins are available in both liquid and powdered forms. Among the two, the liquid soy protein segment has been gaining traction at a significant rate.Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2330 According to the protein supplement market trends, on the basis of form, the ready-to-drink (RTD) liquid segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to its easy availability and convenience. RTD liquid protein supplements are one of the most convenient ways of consuming protein, especially for gymgoers and athletes.Leading Market Players: -Amway Corp.Glanbia PLCGNC Holdings, LLCAbbott LaboratoriesBright LifeCare Pvt. 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