Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market to Reach USD $5.31 Billion by 2030 at 14.2% CAGR

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The Business Research Company's Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital breast tomosynthesis market has been experiencing swift growth due to advancements in breast cancer detection technology and increasing awareness of early diagnosis. As healthcare providers continue to adopt more precise imaging systems, this market is set to expand significantly in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional trends, and key factors influencing this dynamic sector.

Steady Market Expansion Expected for Digital Breast Tomosynthesis

The digital breast tomosynthesis market has grown substantially over recent years and is projected to rise from $2.74 billion in 2025 to $3.12 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.0%. This past growth is largely attributed to the increasing number of breast cancer cases worldwide, wider adoption of digital mammography equipment, heightened public awareness about early cancer detection, expansion of diagnostic facilities in hospitals, and the implementation of government breast cancer screening initiatives.

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Forecast for Future Growth in the Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Market

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.31 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.2%. This accelerated expansion is driven by rising demand for precision oncology diagnostics, the growing incorporation of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, greater use of 3D imaging technologies in healthcare, expanding breast cancer screening programs in emerging markets, and increased investments in sophisticated radiology systems. Key trends anticipated during this period include broader adoption of AI-assisted image reconstruction in DBT systems, demand for low-dose breast imaging techniques, integration of advanced radiology workstations for three-dimensional visualization, expansion of combined 2D/3D mammography units in diagnostic centers, and growing use of portable and mobile tomosynthesis devices in screening programs.

Digital Breast Tomosynthesis Technology Explained

Digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT) is a cutting-edge 3D mammography imaging method designed for breast cancer screening and diagnosis. It captures multiple low-dose X-ray images from various angles, assembling them into a layered, three-dimensional representation of the breast tissue. This technology enhances the clarity of abnormalities, boosts early detection accuracy, and reduces false-positive results by minimizing the overlapping tissue effect commonly seen in traditional 2D mammography.

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Rising Breast Cancer Cases as a Primary Growth Driver

One of the main factors propelling growth in the digital breast tomosynthesis market is the increasing incidence of breast cancer. This disease involves the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the breast, forming tumors. The rise in breast cancer cases is linked to lifestyle changes, including delayed childbirth and decreased breastfeeding rates. DBT supports improved detection, especially in women with dense breast tissue, by providing advanced 3D imaging that enables earlier and more accurate diagnosis. For instance, in October 2023, NHS East Genomics—a UK public healthcare partnership—reported approximately 55,900 new breast cancer cases annually in the UK alone, highlighting the urgent need for effective screening solutions like DBT.

Technological Advances Transforming Demand for DBT

The growing integration of artificial intelligence and 3D imaging technologies within digital breast tomosynthesis systems is also a key driver of market expansion. These innovations improve diagnostic precision and efficiency while making screening more accessible. Furthermore, the development of hybrid 2D/3D mammography machines and portable tomosynthesis units is helping to broaden the range of clinical applications and settings where DBT can be used.

North America Leading the Market While Asia-Pacific Grows Fastest

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the digital breast tomosynthesis market, largely due to advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of cutting-edge imaging technologies, and strong breast cancer screening programs. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. This rapid expansion is driven by increasing healthcare investments, growing awareness of breast cancer, and expanding screening coverage across countries in this region. The market analysis also includes other important regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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