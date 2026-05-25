The NineHertz Selected as the OpenGov 2026 Professional Services Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The NineHertz has been recognized as the 2026 OpenGov Professional Services Partner of the Year at the OpenGov’s annual Conference.This award recognizes the firm’s commitment to delivering scalable implementation services, strategic innovation, and mission-critical digital transformation solutions for public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov platforms. Through its partnership with OpenGov, The NineHertz has successfully implemented a broad set of products across multiple government agencies.“This recognition reflects the passion, expertise, and dedication our team brings to every government transformation initiative,” said Tarun Khatri, CEO at The NineHertz . “We are proud to partner with OpenGov, helping agencies build more connected, transparent, and future-ready communities. Winning the Professional Services Partner of the Year award is a testament to the impact we are creating together.” OpenGov’s High-Performance Government Awards recognize organizations and partners driving meaningful transformation in the public sector through innovation, operational excellence, and measurable outcomes. Presented annually at the OpenGov Conference, the awards celebrate leaders who are redefining how governments serve their communities through modern technology and strategic execution.The High-Performance Government Award winners were recognized in April in Chicago at the OpenGov Conference.More than 1,000 government leaders gathered for product certifications, immersive workshops, keynotes, and networking events where users learn from their peers.“The NineHertz sets the standard for what a professional services partnership should deliver,” said Connor Hunt, Director, Partnerships of OpenGov . “Their commitment to sustained client success, from implementation through optimization, demonstrates the kind of partnership that drives transformation in how the government serves communities.”

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