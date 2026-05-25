Felix Prehn and his best friend Winston Goat Academy founded by Felix Prehn

Goat Academy reviews highlight risk management and structured investing education as over 20,000 students train under Felix Prehn's coaching team.

The Goat Academy program is not a magic formula. The goal is to build a framework, develop discipline and learn how to make investment decisions with a clear head instead of emotions.” — Felix Prehn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most trading courses teach people what to buy. Few teach people how to think. Felix Prehn, founder of GOAT Academy, has earned both a mass YouTube following and one of the highest Trustpilot ratings in the trading education industry, and the reviews explain why.

The Numbers Behind the Reputation

A trading educator with 630,000 YouTube subscribers and a 4.5-star Trustpilot rating from 550+ reviews is rare in an industry full of short-lived hype. Goat Academy has trained over 25,000 students through a structured program built on risk management, stock selection, and institutional-level coaching.

Smiley, a current student, wrote on Trustpilot: "What truly sets Goat Academy apart from other trading courses is not the methodology but the strength of the team behind it... a professional, supportive environment consistently exceeding expectations."

The coaching team Felix Prehn assembled reads like a Wall Street alumni list: veterans and experts from Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Bear Stearns, and Merrill Lynch, alongside hedge fund professionals with decades of market experience.

Students Learn to Build Wealth, Not Chase Tips

The Wall Street Protocol, the core methodology at GOAT Academy, puts risk planning before stock selection. Students learn a repeatable decision-making framework instead of depending on trade signals or weekly picks.

Shaun, a student based in Australia, wrote on Trustpilot: "The one-on-one mentoring I receive has been invaluable... Now I will teach my children how to build wealth right from the start..."

In a 2024 interview published on Yahoo Finance, Felix Prehn explained the philosophy behind the program: "We focus on simple, proven investment methods. Our goal is to help veterans build wealth over time, not save and budget. We teach them how to choose good stocks or index funds and the power of holding onto investments for the long term."

Results vary by student, portfolio size, and time committed. No financial outcome is guaranteed.

Skeptics Who Waited Say They Wish They Had Started Sooner

A pattern visible in recent Trustpilot reviews is the gap between discovery and enrollment. Many students followed Felix Prehn on YouTube for a year or more before joining. Skepticism came first. Regret about the delay came later.

Darryl, a recent student, wrote on Trustpilot: "The Goat Academy has changed my perspective on investing, and it's making a real difference. I'm sorry I did not sign up sooner."

Prehn addressed the hesitation many feel before committing to financial education: "Financial freedom isn't about having money. It's about creating the life you want."

Caution in this industry is warranted. The one regret students mention most often is waiting too long.

About GOAT Academy

Felix Prehn is one of the most followed independent trading educators on YouTube, with over 630,000 subscribers and tens of millions of views. GOAT Academy takes what works on screen and puts it into a structured, coach-led environment where students can apply it to real portfolios. The program has trained over 25,000 students worldwide. GOAT Academy's mission is to make one million people financially free.

Company: Goat Academy Ltd

Address: 7017D, 3 Tsun Wen Road, Tuen Mun, N.T., Hong Kong

Phone: +1 704 909 05 40

Email: felix@goatacademy.org

Website: https://goatacademy.org

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