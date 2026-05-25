Brent Stewart Calls Attention to Memorial Day Weekend Driving Safety and Prevention

Brent Stewart shares the three critical mistakes crash victims must avoid , plus urgent safety tips on distracted and impaired driving across South Carolina

I have spent 30 years answering calls from people who made one of those three mistakes in the hours after a crash," Stewart said. "Call us first. Everything else can wait.” — Brent Stewart

ROCK HILL, SC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ROCK HILL, SC Memorial Day weekend is hours away, and the numbers demand attention. The National Safety Council estimates that 393 people may die on U.S. roads this Memorial Day holiday period, 11 percent lower than last year's Memorial Day estimate of 443 deaths. Progress, but not comfort. Behind each of those projected fatalities is a family whose Memorial Day weekend will never be the same.For Brent Stewart , founding attorney of Stewart Law Offices , the statistics are not abstract. With over 30 years spent representing seriously injured clients across South Carolina, Stewart has seen firsthand what holiday weekend crashes cost real families and how much of it is preventable. Stewart Law Offices serves clients in both South Carolina and North Carolina; North Carolina cases are handled by the firm's NC-licensed attorneys, including Managing Attorneys Elizabeth VonCannon and Christian Gerencir."When the holiday season comes around, people are trying to get things done and they're rushing around," Stewart said. "When you're rushing around, you pay less attention to what's going on around you. It's really important to make sure your focus is on driving, so that you can get to where you need to be safely."Memorial Day Weekend Sees Sharp Rise in Alcohol-Related Traffic FatalitiesAlcohol remains the defining risk factor of Memorial Day weekend specifically. While alcohol-impaired fatalities represent 30 percent of total traffic deaths nationally, during the Memorial Day period that figure climbs to 39 percent of all fatalities.Stewart does not soften his message on this point."People have one or two drinks and they think they're fine to drive, and they're just not," Stewart said. "Uber, Uber, Uber. Taxi, taxi, taxi. Lyft, Lyft, Lyft. Use those. There is no reason in today's society to be out on the road under the influence of alcohol."Brent Stewart Warns Drivers to Stay FocusedNHTSA's national data confirms that 18 people are injured every half hour in distracted driving crashes, and one person is killed about every 2.5 hours. Across a Memorial Day weekend with increased traffic volume, unfamiliar routes, and holiday distractions, those baseline numbers climb."Whether people are paying attention to the music in the car, their phone, or just not paying attention to the other drivers on the road, the result is the same," Stewart said. "Your focus needs to be on driving."Stewart Says The Three Mistakes Crash Victims Must AvoidStewart Law Offices urges all South Carolina and North Carolina families to take three steps if they or someone they love is involved in a serious crash this Memorial Day weekend:-Do not sign anything or accept any payment at the scene or in the days immediately following. Initial offers from insurance representatives rarely reflect the true value of a serious injury claim.-Seek medical care immediately, even when injuries feel minor. Adrenaline masks serious injury at the scene. Gaps in medical treatment are among the most common tools insurers use to dispute and reduce compensation.-Call an attorney before giving any recorded statement. Statements made to insurance adjusters without legal counsel consistently result in reduced or denied claims.Stewart Law Offices is available this Memorial Day weekend for free consultations at 866-STEWART.Do not sign anything or accept any payment at the scene or in the days immediately following. Initial offers from insurance representatives rarely reflect the true value of a serious injury claim.Seek medical care immediately, even when injuries feel minor. Adrenaline masks serious injury at the scene. Gaps in medical treatment are among the most common tools insurers use to dispute and reduce compensation.Call an attorney before giving any recorded statement. Statements made to insurance adjusters without legal counsel consistently result in reduced or denied claims.Brent Stewart is the founding attorney of Stewart Law Offices, with offices across South Carolina and in Charlotte, North Carolina. Licensed in South Carolina, Stewart holds lifetime membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, an AV Preeminent Rating from Martindale-Hubbell, and has been recognized in Best Lawyers in America 2024, National Trial Lawyers Top 25 Workers’ Compensation Trial Lawyers, and National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Trial Lawyers since 2019. North Carolina cases are handled by the firm’s NC-licensed attorneys.

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