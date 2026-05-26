iKala Chairman Sega Cheng Named 2026 Jeffrey Koo Fellow

Sega Cheng, Co-Founder and Chairman of AI transformation company iKala, has been named the sole worldwide recipient of the prestigious 2026 Jeffrey Koo Fellowship

Cheng named the sole 2026 worldwide recipient of the prestigious fellowship

I’ve simply benefited from the efforts of the earlier generation..., and I’m merely someone enjoying the shade of the trees they planted.” — Sega Cheng

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sega Cheng, Co-Founder and Chairman of AI transformation company iKala , has been named the sole worldwide recipient of the prestigious 2026 Jeffrey Koo Fellowship, following his earlier selection as a 2026 Eisenhower Fellowships recipient.Established in 2013 in partnership with Eisenhower Fellowships, the Jeffrey Koo Fellowship recognizes individuals who demonstrate international collaboration and a strong commitment to strengthening cross-border understanding. The fellowship honors the legacy of Jeffrey Koo Sr., the longtime chairman of Taipei-headquartered CTBC Financial Holding Co., Ltd., who played a significant role in advancing Taiwan’s international business and economic engagement.Cheng was selected as a 2026 Eisenhower Fellowships recipient in recognition of his efforts to strengthen ties between Taiwan and the United States across AI, technology, and innovation ecosystems. Cheng has advocated for deeper collaboration between industry, government, and academia, while promoting Taiwan’s growing role in global AI transformation and trusted AI infrastructure.Cheng acknowledged Jeffrey Koo Sr.’s contributions to Taiwan’s economic development and the foundation built by earlier generations of Taiwanese business leaders that enabled future generations to expand Taiwan’s global presence.“I’ve simply benefited from the efforts of the earlier generation,” Cheng said. “Despite the difficult industrial and international conditions of their time, they created 50 years of prosperity for Taiwan, and I’m merely someone enjoying the shade of the trees they planted.”About iKalaiKala helps enterprises make better, faster decisions by embedding AI and data at the core of their business. We support AI transformation by helping organizations move from data to decisions, delivering full AI solutions that combine their first-party data with iKala’s intelligence built on billions of global social signals.Headquartered in Taiwan with a global footprint, iKala serves over 1,000 enterprises and 50,000 brands across more than 190 countries, including Fortune 500 companies.

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