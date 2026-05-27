Blotato - AI for Content Creation Claude - Teach AI Your Brand Voice

On HubSpot's Marketing Against the Grain podcast, Ramonov shares the 6-step workflow she uses to distribute 250 posts a week, combining Claude AI with Blotato.

Most AI writing sounds like AI. Generic. Polished. Forgettable. The fix is to teach Claude to write like YOU before you ask it to write a single post.” — Sabrina Ramonov, founder and CEO of Blotato

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sabrina Ramonov 🍄, the #1 AI Educator for Entrepreneurs and #1 Most Followed Female AI Educator Globally, has released a comprehensive video tutorial demonstrating how Claude - Anthropic's powerful AI agent platform - can function as a complete, fully operational marketing team for any business owner.The video, published April 21, 2026, on the Marketing Against the Grain podcast (Episode 419, hosted by HubSpot CMO Kipp Bodnar), has already helped thousands of viewers. In it, Sabrina Ramonov walks through the AI content system she personally uses to publish 250 pieces of content per week across Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Substack, Threads, Bluesky, Youtube, and more, while reviewing every single piece of content for brand voice consistency and quality.Ramonov grew from 0 to 2.4+ million followers entirely on her own using these same AI-enabled systems, making her one of the most watched case studies in the AI economy. She is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and the solo founder of Blotato (blotato.com), a SaaS product she built to integrate directly with Claude, allowing entrepreneurs to seamlessly manage content creation and schedule posts to all social media platforms - all from a simple Claude conversation.Using the same Claude and Blotato system, Ramonov grew a brand-new Facebook page to more than 46 million organic views in the past 3 months, with no agency, no virtual assistant, and no employees."Most AI writing sounds like AI. Generic. Polished. Forgettable," Ramonov explains. "The fix is to teach Claude to write like YOU before you ask it to write a single post."The 6-step workflow Ramonov reveals includes:1. Building a custom "write-content" skill in Claude Cowork that captures a creator's unique brand voice through an AI-guided interview process.2. Using that skill to instantly generate platform-specific drafts for Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter from a single source, including raw images and screenshots.3. Connecting Blotato to Claude in 60 seconds, enabling Claude to generate visuals and schedule posts without leaving the conversation.4. Generating scroll-stopping custom infographics using Blotato's visual templates directly through Claude.5. Scheduling posts to multiple platforms simultaneously - even with different media per platform - using a simple plain-English prompt.6. Confirming and managing the full content calendar from within Claude or via Blotato's scheduling dashboard.Beyond scheduling, Blotato generates the visuals too. It builds infographics, carousels, slideshows, and AI videos, then auto-matches each asset to the right platform. Because Blotato connects to Claude as a custom connector, Ramonov can generate an image, write the captions, and schedule a full week of posts across LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Substack without ever leaving the conversation.Ramonov reports the system saves her 40+ hours per week, while keeping her personally in the loop before content goes live - a key distinction from fully automated, no-review content pipelines she cautions against for those who are beginners to content creation."I still check every single piece of content that goes out. I care a lot about quality and I'm always experimenting with new styles, topics, and formats," Ramonov says.The free Claude prompts are all shown in the video. The companion blog post detailing all 6 steps and exact prompts is available at https://substack.com/@sabrinaramonov/p-195680232 Frequently asked questions:What is Blotato?Blotato (blotato.com) is an AI-powered social media automation platform built by Sabrina Ramonov that integrates with AI agents like Claude. It writes and schedules posts and generates infographics, carousels, and AI videos across major social networks.How does Sabrina Ramonov publish 250 pieces of content per week solo?She uses Claude to draft platform-specific posts in her brand voice, then Blotato to generate the visuals and schedule everything across her social accounts. She still reviews every post before it goes live.How do you teach Claude your brand voice?Ramonov builds a custom Claude skill that interviews her about her platforms, content pillars, and voice until it is 95% confident the output sounds like her. She refines the skill every week.Can Claude post to social media?Not by itself. Ramonov connects Blotato to Claude as a custom connector, which lets Claude generate visuals and schedule posts to LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tiktok, Threads, Bluesky, and other social platforms from a single conversation.About Sabrina Ramonov:Sabrina Ramonov 🍄 is the #1 AI Educator for Entrepreneurs and the #1 Most Followed Female AI Educator Globally, with 2.4+ million followers across social media and 33+ million monthly views solo. A Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, she is the founder and CEO of Blotato (blotato.com), an AI-powered social media scheduling platform, with a robust API and automation layer that seamlessly integrates with AI agents like Claude - helping you save 15+ hours per week on content creation and scheduling. She is on a mission to teach 10 million people AI for free. Follow her at www.youtube.com/@sabrina_ramonov About Blotato:Blotato (blotato.com) is an AI platform for entrepreneurs that integrates directly with Claude to automate content creation and schedule posts across Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, X (Twitter), and other major social platforms. Built by Sabrina Ramonov, Blotato powers the marketing teams of creators and businesses, scaling to millions of organic views.

Claude Cowork Runs My Social Media (And Built a 2M Audience)

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