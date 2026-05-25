The Sharad Group Supplies Premium Kaolin Clay for Industrial Use in India

koalin clay

The Sharad Group, a Gujarat-based mineral manufacturer with 64+ years of mining experience, presents multi-grade kaolin clay for paper, paint, ceramics, & more.

GANDHIDHAM, GUJARAT , INDIA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sharad Group , a mineral mining and processing company based in Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat, India, is presenting its range of high-purity kaolin clay grades for industrial buyers across India and international markets including Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.With over 64 years of experience in mineral mining and processing and access to reserves exceeding 300 million tons, The Sharad Group has developed a kaolin clay supply operation that serves the requirements of manufacturers across multiple industries. The company controls the entire production process from raw material extraction at its Gujarat deposits to beneficiation and processing at its Gandhidham facility, where washing, magnetic separation, and classification plants are used to produce kaolin clay to consistent quality standards.Kaolin clay - also referred to as china clay - is one of the mostwidely used industrial minerals in the world. It functions as a coatingand filling agent in paper manufacturing, a whitening and opacity agent in paints and coatings, a forming material in ceramics and sanitaryware, an absorbent ingredient in cosmetics and personal care products, a reinforcing filler in rubber and adhesives, and a binder and anti-caking agent in pharmaceutical formulations. The range of industries served by kaolin clay makes it a significant raw material in both consumer-facing and industrial production sectors.The Sharad Group supplies kaolin clay in six distinct grades, each formulated to meet the specific technical requirements of different end-use industries:TSG A7- Paper and Ceramics Grade: High-brightness kaolin with 90+ GE brightness and controlled residue, designed for paper coating, ceramic bodies, and filler applications where uniform particle size and reliable opacity are critical performance requirements.A7 Supergrade- Ultra-Refined Specialty Grade: An ultra-low grit, enhanced brightness grade developed for specialty paper coatings and high-grade ceramic engobes where critical surface applications demand the finest fraction available.Kao93 - Paint and Coating Grade: A grade with exceptional whiteness and chemical stability, formulated for decorative paints, industrial coatings, and primers where fine particle size supports excellent pigment dispersion and consistent gloss levels.Kao91+ - Cosmetic and Pharmaceutical Grade: A high-purity, low- abrasion grade with strict contaminant control for use in face masks, soaps, lotions, and pharmaceutical binders where smooth texture and material safety are primary requirements.TSG S1 - Rubber and Adhesive Grade: A grade with enhanced reinforcement properties and consistent pH, designed for rubber compounding, adhesives, and sealants where reliable particle size distribution contributes to improved green strength.S1 Supergrade - Polymer and Advanced Grade: A high-platiness grade with low resin demand, developed for polymers, engineering plastics, and fiberglass applications where enhanced plasticity supports improved dispersion and mechanical performance.The Sharad Group supplies kaolin clay in three physical forms - lumps, noodles, and powder - allowing buyers to select the form that best integrates with their material handling systems and production requirements. Packaging is available from 25 kg bags for specialty chemical buyers to 1.5 ton jumbo bags for high-volume industrial users, with all packaging configured for export quality compliance and moisture protection.The company's Gandhidham facility in Kutch, Gujarat, provides direct access to port infrastructure, supporting efficient containerized shipments to buyers in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and other international markets. Export documentation and pre-shipment certification are managed by The Sharad Group to ensure compliance with international trade and quality standards.Industrial buyers seeking kaolin clay across any of the grades listed above can review technical specifications, available forms, and packaging options, and submit procurement enquiries through the company website.For full product details, grade specifications, and procurement contact, visit:ABOUT THE SHARAD GROUP:The Sharad Group is a Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat-based multi-mineral solutions provider with over 64 years of experience in mining and mineral processing. The company operates across more than 10 companies and supplies industrial minerals including kaolin clay, silica sand, ball clay, quartz, and other raw materials to manufacturers across India and global markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The Sharad Group's processing facilities in Gandhidham are equipped with advanced beneficiation technology to deliver consistent grade quality across its mineral product range.

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