Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation hosts two Premier Women’s Sport Tournaments, 22 to 31 May

The Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation welcomes participants in two major sporting tournaments being hosted in the province commencing this weekend.

The two major tournaments are Telkom Netball League – Power Week 2: to take place at Ellis Park Arena from 22–31 May, featuring 16 teams.

The second one is the Hollywood Bets Super League (Women’s Football) happening at the University of Johannesburg Soweto Campus scheduled from 23–24 May.

MEC Lebogang Maile highlighted the importance of promoting women’s sport and said, “As the Home of Champions, Gauteng continues to demonstrate its capacity to host important and major sporting events. These two significant events reflect the province’s commitment to supporting women’s sport. This also shows the department’s objective to help build and improve competitive sporting excellence in women’s sport and to broaden broad-based access and participation across the province. By investing in both netball and women football, we are not only supporting our athletes but also creating opportunities for communities to be part of the activities, to celebrate, and enjoy women’s sport as a vibrant part of Gauteng’s sporting culture. Our commitment is to ensure inclusivity, nurture and promote the talent pipeline ensuring that players and stakeholders from all corners of the province have access to opportunities”.

Through its Provincial Academy programme, the Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation provides high-performance assistance and direct support to Gauteng Jaguars and Gauteng Golden Fireballs, two of the Gauteng based teams participating in the Netball League. The department is also providing direct financial support to Gauteng-based teams participating in the Hollywood SuperBets Women’s Tournament 2026 to ensure that provincial participants are prepared and resourced to perform at such level.

Sports fans are encouraged to attend and support these events.

For more information please contact:

Onwabile Lubhelwana

Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Mobile: 071 531 4513

Email: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za

Phaladi Seakgwe

Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation

Cell: 0790751673

Email: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za

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