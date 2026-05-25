Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Funeral of former North West Premier, Mr. Kaobitsa Abel “Bushy” Maape

Eulogy by Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile at the funeral of former North West Premier, Mr. Kaobitsa Abel “Bushy” Maape, Huhudi Stadium, Vryburg, North West Province, 23 May 2026

Programme Director, Mr Darky Africa;

The Maape Family and the Children;

Premier of the North West Province, Mr Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi;

Former President Kgalema Montlanthe;

Cabinet Ministers and Deputy Ministers here present;

Members of the North West Provincial Executive Council;

District and Local Mayors;

Leadership of the African National Congress and the entire Alliance;

Veterans of the Liberation Struggle;

Religious Leaders and Traditional Leadership;

The People of the North West Province;

Comrades and friends, today, beneath the skies of Vryburg and in the presence of a grieving nation, we gather at Huhudi Stadium to honour a revolutionary, a freedom fighter, a servant of the people, and a loyal son of the African soil.

We unite in sorrow to bid farewell to Comrade Kaobitsa Abel “Bushy” Maape, a leader, Robben Island prisoner, loyal ANC cadre, and son of the soil.

His life was marked by endurance and sacrifice in the struggle for liberation. He bore the scars of apartheid’s cruelty, scars that told the story of pain and injustice. He gave his youth to the struggle so that future generations might walk in freedom.

During the oppressive apartheid era, he played multiple roles. During the day, he was a dedicated teacher and humble principal in a rural community, shaping young minds. As night fell, he transformed into an underground activist, a "guerrilla of consciousness" who operated stealthily. He was part of leaders responsible for recruiting others under perilous conditions and contributed to the formation of the notable Kgalagadi Politico-Military Machinery.

He played a crucial role in establishing the General and Allied Workers’ Union (GAWU), organising exploited farm and general workers. He contributed to the United Democratic Front (UDF), mobilising and agitating during the ANC’s ban.

For this activism, the apartheid regime imprisoned him on Robben Island, believing isolation could extinguish the spirit of liberation. Yet history teaches us that Robben Island did not destroy revolutionaries, it became a school of political consciousness, discipline, courage, and leadership.

It was at Robben Island that some of the greatest sons of our nation emerged even stronger. I speak of leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, Raymond Mhlaba, and many others, who sacrificed their freedom so that future generations could live in a democratic, just, united, and free South Africa.

Among those courageous revolutionaries stood Comrade Bushy Maape. His voice, once silenced by prison walls, became a beacon of hope. His courage, tested in the darkest hours, became a shield for the weak.

When giving his life for the people, the only reward Comrade Bushy Maape sought was not wealth nor recognition, but the upliftment of the poor and the marginalised.

He longed to see rural communities rise from the grip of poverty, to see dignity restored where despair had taken root.

His vision was of a South Africa where talent, not race, determined destiny and where opportunity was the right of all. His struggle was to break chains of exclusion and open doors apartheid had slammed shut.

The essence of his struggle lay in breaking the chains of exclusion, opening doors that apartheid had closed, and ensuring that the children of the soil could walk proudly into spaces once deemed forbidden.

Even as Premier of the North West Province (2021–2024), he held firm to his values. Misunderstood at times, he remained focused on building communities and serving those in need. He embraced leadership as service, not self-enrichment, carrying the hopes and frustrations of ordinary people on his shoulders.

Bushy’s commitment exemplifies that a true revolutionary does not choose battles for convenience but stands steadfast in principles, even when the cost is high. His life was a living lesson that integrity is the cornerstone of leadership and that service to the people is the highest calling.

Today, as we bid him farewell, let us remember that his story is not only about the past but also about the future we must build. His example calls us to recommit ourselves to the values of honesty, humility, and service. His memory urges us to defend our democracy, to nurture unity, and to ensure that the sacrifices of his generation are not betrayed.

As we raise our revolutionary banners in tribute to his significant contributions and struggle, we are reminded of his keen insight that political freedom is incomplete without economic justice.

It is for this reason that the gallant fight and struggle he had weighed had to translate into dignity for the poor. Liberation should mean jobs for the unemployed. It should mean land for the dispossessed. It should mean education for the youth, healthcare for the vulnerable, housing for the homeless, and opportunity for the masses of our people.

Fellow Compatriots, what we should also learn from his life is that Comrade Bushy never forgot where he came from. He remained grounded among the people, listening to communities.

Furthermore, he valued the culture and traditions of the ANC and upheld principles of unity, collective leadership, and discipline. Comrade Bushy understood that the movement of Oliver Tambo, Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Ruth First, Chris Hani, and countless others can only remain strong when it is close to the people and responsive to their daily struggles.

As we lower his mortal remains, we must ask: how do we honour his legacy? We honour him through action—by defending unity, fighting corruption, restoring ethical leadership, and serving our people with humility and integrity.

We must ensure that freedom reaches every village, township, informal settlement, farm worker, unemployed graduate, and young person searching for hope.

Bushy taught us that revolutionaries do not run from difficulty; they confront it with courage, discipline, and clarity of purpose. Today, our country faces profound socio-economic and political challenges.

Millions of our people continue to struggle against poverty, unemployment, inequality, crime, corruption, underdevelopment, and the rising cost of living.

Comrade Bushy understood the urgent service delivery challenges faced by communities in the North West Province, including issues like lack of water, youth unemployment, infrastructure deterioration, and the community's desire for an efficient government that meets their needs. He believed that government must be visible, responsive, and accountable to the people at all times.

Comrade Bushy acknowledged the vital role of traditional leadership in fostering community development and stability. He viewed it as essential for social cohesion, cultural identity, community mobilisation, and rural development. He advocated for collaborative efforts between government, traditional leaders, civil society, business, and the broader community to achieve sustainable development in provinces like North West.

Compatriots,

This province has significant economic potential, including mineral wealth, agricultural capacity, tourism, and skilled labor. Comrade Bushy stressed that these benefits should not only enrich a select few but must also uplift communities in poverty, ensuring that the wealth of the North West serves its people.

Comrade Bushy aimed to inspire rural communities to engage in agriculture, create jobs, and enhance food security. He encouraged youth participation in the economy and emphasised infrastructure investment to boost economic growth in rural and township areas, seeking to translate this growth into dignity and improved living conditions for citizens.

Comrade Bushy believed that government exists to serve the people, not for self-enrichment. At a time when some seek to sow cynicism, hopelessness, and divisions, he would have urged us to rebuild public trust through ethical leadership, hard work, accountability, and humility.

If he were here today, he would call on us to strive towards strengthening local government, so that communities receive services with dignity, efficiency, and accountability. He would remind us, that development must reach rural villages, townships, and forgotten communities, not only centres of wealth and privilege.

He would also have called for unity across political, racial, tribal, and social lines. As a veteran of the liberation struggle, he understood that South Africa cannot advance if its people are permanently divided and pitted against one another.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As we gather here today to bid farewell to Comrade Bushy Maape, we do so at a time when our province and country are once again confronted by the painful reality of violence and criminality that continue to rob families and communities of peace and security.

Government remains deeply dismayed and outraged by the barbaric killing of community activist Thato Molosankwe from Lomanyaneng Village in Mahikeng.

This senseless act of violence is an attack not only on one individual but also on the values of humanity, justice, democracy, and community activism for which many freedom fighters, including Comrade Bushy Maape, dedicated their lives.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Molosankwe family, the community of Lomanyaneng, friends, and all those affected by this tragic loss.

No society can prosper when violence, intimidation, criminality, and lawlessness are allowed to undermine social stability and public confidence. Communities must never live in fear because of criminal elements who disregard the sanctity of human life.

As Government, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that law enforcement agencies leave no stone unturned in pursuing justice and holding perpetrators accountable.

We also call on communities, traditional leaders, civil society, faith-based organisations, and all sectors of society to work together to defeat crime, strengthen moral regeneration, and rebuild a culture of respect for life and human dignity.

There can be no greater tribute to leaders such as Comrade Bushy Maape than building communities founded on unity, safety, compassion, and justice for all.

History will remember him as a freedom fighter, a disciplined member of the ANC, and Premier of the North West Province.

Above all, he will be remembered as a man faithful to the cause of the people until his final days.

To the Maape family and children, we convey our deepest condolences on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government, and the people of South Africa.

Your pain is our pain. Your loss is the nation’s loss. Thank you for sharing this son of the soil with us. His legacy is written not in ink, but in sacrifice, discipline, and service.

As revolutionary poet Keorapetse Kgositsile reminded us: “Freedom fighters never truly die, because they live on in the struggles and dreams of the people.”

Comrade Bushy Maape lives on in our democratic freedoms, in the hopes of young and old South Africans who still believe in a better future.

My brother Bushy, you have done your duty. Your spirit will blow through the ranks of the young men and women whom history now calls to serve.

Hamba Kahle, Mkhonto.

Tsela Tshweu, Comrade Bushy Maape.

May your soul rest and rest in peace.

I thank you, Kealeboga,Inkomu!

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