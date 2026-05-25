MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela strongly condemns vandalism and destruction of road infrastructure

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, has strongly condemned the destruction and vandalism of public road infrastructure and indicated that it is a criminal offence.

This follows acts of destruction and vandalism along the (R550) Heidelberg–Alberton route in the vicinity of Zonkizizwe and Palm Ridge in the City of Ekurhuleni during the ongoing service delivery protest. Protesting members of the community deliberately dug up and damaged sections of the road, leading to its closure.

The MEC has appealed to communities to refrain from committing these acts and indicated that “damage, theft and vandalism of road infrastructure is clearly defined as a criminal offence under the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act (2001)”.

“While the right to peaceful protest is constitutionally protected, as the Department of Roads and Transport, we denounce these criminal acts as reckless, unlawful, and unacceptable. They endanger lives, damage much-needed public infrastructure and disrupt economic activity”.

“These acts pose a security risk and lead to disruptions in the movement of goods, emergency services, public transport operations and broader economic activity,” she added.

The Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act (2001) clearly defines theft and vandalism to road infrastructure as a criminal offence. In terms of Section 52 (d) of the Act, no person or institution, including any organ of state, may, unless authorized, damage a provincial road, or any transport infrastructure, or spill fuel, chemicals, or gas on such infrastructure in a manner that may cause damage.

Public infrastructure destruction also places an unnecessary financial burden on the provincial coffers through costly repairs and restoration work.

“The cost of repairing vandalised infrastructure places unnecessary pressure on public finances and delays projects intended to improve road safety and public transport services. The destruction and theft of transport infrastructure is not a victimless crime. It affects every commuter, every motorist, and every community that depends on safe and reliable roads and public transport systems,” the MEC stated.

The Department has urged motorists to avoid using the (R550) Heidelberg–Alberton route until further notice. They are advised to make use of alternative routes until further appraisal from law-enforcement authorities and technical teams assessing the situation.

The Department therefore calls on community leaders, protest organisers, and residents to pursue lawful and peaceful engagement with government structures in addressing grievances, without endangering lives or damaging infrastructure intended to serve communities.

Road users are specifically advised to approach the area with caution or make use of alternative routes, where possible.

MEC Diale-Tlabela has called for closer collaboration between the Department, communities, law-enforcement authorities, and stakeholders to identify those responsible and hold them to account. She has also instructed maintenance teams to secure the affected area, assess the damage, and resume with restoration work to facilitate safe mobility.

For more information, contact the Department’s Head of Communications Ms Melitah Madiba on 073 644 9935 or MEC’s Spokesperson Mr Lesiba Mpya on 078 450 9841 or email pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

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