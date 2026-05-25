MEC Lebogang Maile congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns for being crowned the CAF Champions League winners
Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, congratulates Mamelodi Sundowns for being crowned the 2026 CAF Champions League winners.
In congratulating Bafana Ba Style for winning the trophy, MEC Maile said, “Today’s crowning of Mamelodi Sundowns as the winners of the CAF Champions League confirms that the team is unparalleled when it comes to Continental competitions. We are delighted that Masandawana have lifted the elusive trophy again after several attempts since 2016”.
MEC Maile further emphasized that the victory solidifies the Gauteng based team’s stature in elite competitions and added that the fact that they finished second on the Betway premiership as well is an illustration that they are high performance personified.
“Sundowns has been consistent in form and performance throughout this journey and the people of Gauteng, and the country are inspired by this victory and are looking forward to welcoming the team back home”, concluded MEC Maile.
Sport remains a powerful tool of promoting social cohesion and nation building and its ability to surpass geographical boundaries and language barriers further positions it as a lever for cultural diplomacy.
Gauteng remains the undisputed Home of Champions!
For more information please contact:
Onwabile Lubhelwana
Spokesperson: MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Mobile: 071 531 4513
Email: Onwabile.Lubhelwana@gauteng.gov.za
Phaladi Seakgwe
Director Communications: Gauteng Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation
Cell: 0790751673
Email: phaladi.seakgwe@gauteng.gov.za
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