Minister Patricia de Lille sends condolences to family and friends of the incident in Kruger National Park

The Minister of Tourism Patrcia de Lille sends her condolences to the family and friends of a South African couple whose bodies were discovered near a river in the Kruger National Park in Limpopo.

“The safety of all travellers is of utmost importance to the tourism industry. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victims,” said Minister de Lille.

The tourism sector continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders to support tourist safety across the country.

Minister de Lille, calls on anyone with information on this incident to inform the police who have launched an investigation.

Media queries:

Aldrin Sampear - Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism

Email: asampear@tourism.gov.za

Mobile: +27 67 138 3487

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