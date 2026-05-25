Minister Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu present Tourism Budget Vote 2026/27, 26 May
The Minister of Tourism Ms. Patricia de Lille, and Deputy Minister Ms. Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu will present the Tourism Budget Vote under the theme ‘Tourism Policy is Economic Policy.’ The budget vote presentation will highlight the Department’s 2026/27 priorities as outlined in the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan (TGPP), and how the Department plans to continue its collaboration with the sector to grow tourism in the country.
Tourism Budget Vote 38 Presentation:
Date: Tuesday, 26 May 2026
Time: 10h00 – 13h00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament, Cape Town
Live Broadcast :
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/ParliamentofRSA Facebook: @Department of Tourism Twitter: @Tourism_Gov_za
Media interviews: Interview requests for Minister Patricia de Lille and Deputy Minister Makhotso Magdeline Sotyu can be sent to: Aldrin Sampear - Spokesperson for the Minister of Tourism
Email: asampear@tourism.gov.za
Mobile: +27 67 138 3487
#GovZAUpdates
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