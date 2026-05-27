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The Business Research Company's Digital Casting Books Market to Reach USD $3.54 Billion by 2030 at 13.9% CAGR

Expected to grow to $3.55 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The digital casting books market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in technology and shifting industry practices. As the entertainment and modeling sectors increasingly embrace digital solutions, this market is set for significant expansion. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, influential trends, major players, and regional dynamics shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Digital Casting Books Market

The digital casting books market has experienced strong growth recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.86 billion in 2025 to $2.11 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. The market’s expansion during the historical period can be linked to factors such as the increasing digitization of talent portfolios, the proliferation of online casting platforms, wider use of digital photography and videography, growth in the entertainment and modeling industries, and improved internet access for artists worldwide. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $3.55 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.9%. This forecasted growth is expected to be fueled by the adoption of AI-driven casting decisions, a shift toward remote auditioning, the rise of cloud-based talent databases, demand for immersive digital portfolios, and the application of analytics in talent selection. Key trends anticipated in the coming years include AI-enabled talent matching and recommendation systems, cloud platforms offering real-time portfolio updates, video-centric digital profiles, mobile-first casting book apps, and data-driven evaluation tools.

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Understanding Digital Casting Books and Their Role

Digital casting books serve as comprehensive online portfolios showcasing a model’s or performer’s photographs, videos, physical characteristics, and work history in a well-organized, easily shareable format. These platforms enable casting directors and agencies to review talent remotely, streamline audition workflows, and keep profiles continuously updated. By enhancing talent visibility and speeding up selection processes, digital casting books facilitate more efficient, data-informed casting decisions within the media and entertainment industries.

Cloud-Based Solutions as a Key Growth Catalyst in the Digital Casting Books Market

One major factor propelling the digital casting books market is the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions. These services are hosted on remote servers and accessed via the internet, offering scalability, flexibility, and remote application management. Cloud-based platforms allow businesses to adjust resources dynamically without investing heavily in local infrastructure. They centralize actor profiles, portfolios, and audition data within digital casting books, enabling easy access, real-time collaboration, faster updates, and efficient searching and sharing—all of which improve casting outcomes. For example, Eurostat reported that the share of EU enterprises utilizing paid cloud computing services increased from 45.2% in 2023 to 52.74% in 2025, highlighting this growing trend. This surge in cloud adoption significantly supports the ongoing expansion of the digital casting books market.

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Mobile Apps and Online Platforms Boosting Market Growth Through Widespread Smartphone Use

Another driving factor is the rising influence of mobile applications and online platforms, which are increasingly accessible due to the widespread use of smartphones. These tools enable users to perform various tasks, access content, and interact digitally anytime and anywhere. For digital casting books, mobile apps and online platforms allow instant portfolio sharing, centralized access to profiles and auditions, and broader, faster talent discovery. According to a 2024 report from the UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom), UK adults spent an average of 4 hours and 20 minutes online daily, with 57% of 16-24-year-olds sending disappearing snaps on Snapchat and WhatsApp reaching 87% of online adults. This rise in smartphone engagement is a critical factor energizing the digital casting books market.

Impact of Increasing Digital Content Creation on the Market’s Growth

The surge in digital content creation is also playing a significant role in expanding the digital casting books market. This involves producing text, images, videos, audio, or interactive media specifically for online platforms using digital tools. Growing online media consumption drives creators and businesses to generate more engaging content, which in turn supports the creation of high-quality, shareable digital portfolios that improve talent visibility and streamline selection processes. For instance, Canto, a US-based digital asset management provider, noted that 77% of content and creative professionals produced more digital content in 2025. This increase in content creation is directly contributing to the growth of digital casting books.

Regional Market Insights and Growth Patterns

In 2025, North America was the largest market for digital casting books. However, over the coming years, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to post the fastest growth. The market analysis also includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global developments in the digital casting books sector.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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