Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2030

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The Business Research Company's Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The corrugated metal flexible hoses market has been experiencing robust growth, driven by demand across various industrial sectors. As infrastructure and manufacturing activities expand globally, these hoses play an essential role in ensuring reliable and efficient fluid transfer in challenging environments. Let’s explore the market size, key growth drivers, leading regions, and important trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses

The market for corrugated metal flexible hoses has seen significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $4.38 billion in 2025 to $4.62 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. This upward trend in the past period is mainly due to increasing demand from sectors such as oil and gas infrastructure development, chemical processing, industrial fluid transfer systems, HVAC installations in commercial buildings, and the rising preference for durable piping alternatives. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue this strong trajectory, reaching $5.77 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.7%. Key factors fueling future growth include higher demand for advanced industrial connectivity, broader adoption of renewable energy systems, greater emphasis on safety and leak prevention, expansion of automated manufacturing facilities, and increased substitution of rigid pipes with flexible hose systems. Emerging trends highlight the use of corrosion-resistant stainless steel hoses, high-pressure flexible hoses for industrial uses, vibration-absorbing hoses in HVAC applications, customized diameter hoses for complex projects, and a growing preference for lightweight, flexible designs.

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Understanding Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses and Their Applications

Corrugated metal flexible hoses are specially designed conduits made from corrugated metal tubing that safely transport liquids, gases, or steam under varying pressures and temperatures. These hoses offer exceptional flexibility, absorb vibrations, and resist corrosion, mechanical stress, and thermal expansion. Their durability and leak prevention qualities make them ideal for demanding environments where reliable performance is critical.

Key Drivers Accelerating Growth in the Corrugated Metal Flexible Hoses Market

One of the primary factors propelling the market is the expansion of the oil and gas and energy sectors. These industries encompass activities such as exploration, production, processing, storage, and distribution of petroleum, natural gas, and other energy resources to meet the rising global energy demand. As these sectors expand, driven by increased energy consumption worldwide, there is a greater need for sturdy, high-pressure, and temperature-resistant fluid transfer solutions. Corrugated metal flexible hoses fulfill this requirement by enabling safe and efficient transport of gases and liquids in harsh operational conditions. For instance, in August 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that natural gas production in the United States grew by about 7.9% in 2023, reaching an average output of approximately 17.1 billion cubic feet per day. This ongoing growth in energy production is a significant driver for the corrugated metal flexible hoses market.

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Rising Industrial Automation Boosting Demand for Flexible Fluid Transfer Solutions

Another important growth factor is the expanding use of corrugated metal flexible hoses in industrial applications, including manufacturing and heavy-duty operations. Rapid industrialization and increasing manufacturing activities have heightened the need for durable, high-performance components capable of withstanding extreme conditions. These hoses provide the strength, flexibility, corrosion resistance, and temperature and pressure tolerance required in industrial environments. Supporting this trend, the International Federation of Robotics reported in April 2024 that industrial robot installations in the United States rose by roughly 12% in 2023, reaching around 44,303 units across various manufacturing sectors. This surge in automation and industrial activity is driving increased demand for reliable fluid transfer solutions such as corrugated metal flexible hoses.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Prospects

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the corrugated metal flexible hoses market and is expected to remain the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market dynamics and regional growth opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables



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