Gov. Reynolds orders flags lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Memorial Day

Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to noon on Monday, May 25, 2026, in honor of Memorial Day and directed that the National League of Families POW/MIA flag also be flown on the Capitol grounds for the entire day.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor all military personnel who died while serving our country in the Armed Forces,” said Governor Reynolds. “This year, we especially remember four Iowans killed in action serving in the Middle East over the last year: two Iowa National Guard soldiers, Staff Sergeant William Nathanial Howard and Staff Sergeant Edgar Torres-Tovar, who were killed December 13, 2025, in Syria; and two Army Reserve soldiers, Major Jeffrey O’Brien and Sergeant Declan Coady, who were killed in Kuwait on March 1, 2026. We will never forget their sacrifice.”

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays on the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be at half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.