Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of May 25
The Office of the Governor has released the public schedule for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer for Monday, May 25, 2026, through Sunday, May 31, 2026.
Gov. Reynolds attends Memorial Day at the Iowa Gold Star Museum
Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends Bridgeview Memorial Day Service
Bridgeview Elementary School Gymnasium
Gov. Reynolds signs SF 2480; Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends bill signing
Stead Family Children’s Hospital
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