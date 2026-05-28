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Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of May 25

The Office of the Governor has released the public schedule for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer for Monday, May 25, 2026, through Sunday, May 31, 2026. 
  

Gov. Reynolds attends Memorial Day at the Iowa Gold Star Museum

Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends Bridgeview Memorial Day Service

Bridgeview Elementary School Gymnasium

Gov. Reynolds signs SF 2480; Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends bill signing

Stead Family Children’s Hospital

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Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of May 25

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