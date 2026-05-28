Office of the Governor releases public schedule for week of May 25

The Office of the Governor has released the public schedule for Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Chris Cournoyer for Monday, May 25, 2026, through Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Gov. Reynolds attends Memorial Day at the Iowa Gold Star Museum Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends Bridgeview Memorial Day Service Bridgeview Elementary School Gymnasium Gov. Reynolds signs SF 2480; Lt. Gov. Cournoyer attends bill signing Stead Family Children’s Hospital

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