SADC Ministers Of Foreign Affairs Retreat- Skukuza Outcome Statement

1. The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs convened a Retreat from 22 to 24 May 2026 in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, Republic of South Africa, pursuant to the decision of the Council of Ministers at its last meeting in March 2026 held in South Africa, to assess the impact of evolving global geopolitical developments in the SADC region.

2. Ministers underscored the impact of intensifying geopolitical rivalry, including the current Middle-East conflict, climate-related pressures, and disruptions to global trade, energy, tourism, and financial systems, and noted that these factors are driving higher food and fuel prices, exchange-rate volatility, and increasing risks to food and energy security across Member States.

3. Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to collective action aimed at strengthening resilience, deepening regional integration, and advancing sustainable development across the Member States, and further committed to enhancing policy coherence, strengthening regional institutions, and advancing coordinated diplomacy to ensure a coherent regional voice in global engagements.

The Retreat deliberated on five thematic areas, namely Financing Regional Integration, Investment, Public Debt Management and Domestic Revenue Mobilisation, Industrialisation, Value Chains and Trade; Infrastructure, Transport and Logistics and the Free Movement of People, Goods and Services; Energy, Oil and Gas and Mineral Resources; and Agriculture, Agricultural Inputs, Supply Chains, Markets and Food Security, and identified the following priority measures for collective action.

4. Ministers reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening regional solidarity, enhancing policy coherence, strengthening regional institutions, and deepening cooperation in order to build a more resilient, self-sustaining, and competitive SADC region, and agreed that the outcomes of the Retreat should serve as a practical roadmap for accelerated implementation, enhanced accountability, and strengthened regional coordination.

5. The Retreat concluded with a renewed commitment to advancing the SADC Vision 2050, which envisions a Common Future within a regional community that ensures economic well-being, improved standards of living and quality of life, freedom, social justice, and peace and security for the people of Southern Africa. Issued on 24 May 2026, Skukuza, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, Republic of South Africa.

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