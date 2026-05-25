Premier Alan Winde leads oversight visits to storm-stricken areas of Western Cape, 25 to 28 May

From 25-28 May 2026, Premier Alan Winde and members of his Cabinet will undertake oversight visits to numerous areas hardest hit by the severe weather system that struck the Western Cape earlier this month.

The visits form part of the Western Cape Government’s ongoing response and recovery efforts following widespread damage caused by the recent storms.

During the visits, Premier Winde will assess progress made in rebuilding and repairing damaged infrastructure and essential services. He will also engage with disaster management officials, law enforcement agencies, volunteers, and municipal leadership who played a critical role in the province’s emergency response.

The Premier and his delegation will begin the oversight programme in Malmesbury, on the West Coast, and conclude in the Swellendam area.

Details of the visits will be shared with media individually.

Media wishing to cover the visits can contact:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Cell: 083 627 7246

E-mail: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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