President Cyril Ramaphosa host Bafana Bafana World Cup Send-off Dinner, 27 May

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 27 May 2026, host the Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup Send-off Dinner at the Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria.

The send-off dinner hosted under the theme "United by Hope, Driven by Pride" will serve as a formal farewell to the national squad ahead of their departure to the FIFA World Cup tournament in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

The ceremony will also include the announcement of the final 26-man squad by Bafana Bafana Head Coach, Mr Hugo Broos.

The event forms part of the nation’s support for the senior men’s national football team as they prepare to represent South Africa on the global stage.

The President will be joined by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie, the President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Dr Danny Jordaan, members of the technical team, players, and invited guests.

The details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 May 2026

Time: 19h00

Venue: Sefako M. Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Members of the media wishing to cover the ceremony are advised to note the following:

SABC has been appointed as the Official Broadcast Partner for SAFA.

Access will be granted STRICTLY to sports journalists.

Due to space limitations, media access will be limited.

Media RSVPs should to be sent to Ndivhuwo Kharivhe on ndivhuwo@presidency.gov.za

Deadline for media accreditation: Monday, 25 May 2026 at 11H00am

Please note that no late submissions will be accepted beyond the stated deadline.

Right of admission is reserved.



Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presideny.gov.za

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