AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chairs and matching side table for shallow-water pool lounging. AquaCurve in-pool lounge chairs arranged on a shallow residential pool ledge for outdoor pool living. Detail view of the AquaCurve in-pool lounge chair with armrests and cup holder.

The brand shares pool-first design considerations for shallow-water loungers built for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves.

A tanning ledge chair should be designed around water, posture, stability and real pool use, not simply adapted from ordinary patio furniture.” — Qifan Zhang, e-commerce site supervisor at AquaCurve

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AquaCurve, an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water pool furniture, today highlighted the pool-first design approach behind its AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chair series for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves.The brand’s latest product communication focuses on how shallow-water pool furniture is designed differently from ordinary outdoor furniture. Instead of positioning in-pool loungers as patio chairs placed near water, AquaCurve emphasizes furniture forms built around pool ledge depth, water exposure, body posture, stability, easy access and coordinated lounge layouts.The AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chair series is designed for homeowners who want their shallow-water pool areas to function as everyday outdoor living spaces. A tanning ledge may be used for reading, sunning, cooling off, casual conversation, watching children in the pool or relaxing with a drink nearby. AquaCurve’s product approach starts from these use cases and translates them into shallow-water furniture details such as curved body support, headrest pillows, chair-length options, side-table compatibility and weighted sandbag components.“A tanning ledge chair should be designed around water, posture, stability and real pool use, not simply adapted from ordinary patio furniture,” said Qifan Zhang, e-commerce site supervisor at AquaCurve. “Our goal is to help homeowners create shallow-water lounge spaces that feel comfortable, practical and visually organized.”AquaCurve’s product line includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table. The chair lineup includes compact pool loungers for smaller tanning ledges, an In-Pool Lounge Chair with Armrests & Cup Holder , longer chaise-style loungers, sun shelf chairs for paired or wider layouts, and a pre-assembled Folding Pool Lounge Chair for buyers who prioritize easier movement and seasonal storage.The AquaCurve Aquawave series uses pool-first geometry, including smooth curved support intended to suit a relaxed shallow-water posture. Some buyers prefer a more upright sitting position for talking, reading or keeping a drink nearby, while others prefer a longer chaise-style shape for extended lounging. AquaCurve organizes its product selection around these different posture needs instead of offering a single chair shape for every pool layout.For compact ledges, AquaCurve offers shorter 43.7-inch lounge chair options that help preserve front-to-back shelf space. The Pool Loungers in Water for Compact Tanning Ledges model is designed for homeowners who want a smaller footprint, while the In-Pool Lounge Chair with Armrests & Cup Holder adds arm support and a built-in drink holder for a more supported seated experience. These models are intended for smaller shelves where longer loungers may reduce walking space or make entry points feel crowded.For larger tanning ledges and wider sun shelves, AquaCurve offers longer chaise-style and paired-layout options. The In-Pool Chaise Lounge Chair and Sun Shelf Chairs provide a more extended lounging profile for homeowners who want a resort-style pool look. The Folding Pool Lounge Chair adds a storage-focused option, arriving pre-assembled and folding down for easier movement when homeowners need to clean, store or reposition pool furniture.AquaCurve also offers a matching In-Pool Side Table as a supporting product for shallow-water lounge areas. The side table is sized for drinks, books, sunscreen, sunglasses and small poolside items, helping homeowners create a more complete ledge setup without relying on standard patio tables that may not fit naturally in a shallow-water environment.The series is designed for recommended water depths up to 9 inches, and AquaCurve encourages buyers to measure the normal water level at the exact chair placement area before selecting a model. The company also recommends using in-pool lounge chairs on flat shallow-water surfaces and considering entry paths, steps, spacing between chairs and side-table placement before finalizing a layout.AquaCurve uses HDPS, or high-density polystyrene, across its in-pool lounge chairs and matching side table. The brand describes HDPS as a UV-stable and weather-resistant material selected for outdoor and wet poolside environments. AquaCurve also notes that outdoor products can experience normal wear from sun exposure, pool chemistry, weather and everyday use, and that regular care can help maintain appearance over time.Weighted sandbag components are included with AquaCurve in-pool loungers to help reduce floating and unwanted movement on shallow pool shelves. Most lounge chair models include one sandbag, while the pre-assembled folding model includes two sandbags. This reflects the brand’s focus on shallow-water stability as part of the overall user experience.AquaCurve also states that its original design has been registered through the WIPO Hague System under international design registration number DM/250203. The registration supports the brand’s broader focus on distinctive shallow-water furniture forms and a recognizable product language for the AquaCurve Aquawave in-pool lounge chair series.As homeowners continue to treat pools as extensions of outdoor living spaces, AquaCurve is positioning shallow-water furniture as a planning category that combines comfort, fit, stability, material choice and visual layout. The brand’s in-pool lounge chair series is intended for residential pools, backyard sun shelves, baja shelves, private villas and light commercial pool spaces where shallow-water relaxation is part of the overall pool experience.Additional product details, sizing information and coordinated shallow-water lounge setup options are available through AquaCurve’s official website.About AquaCurveAquaCurve is an in-pool lounge chair brand focused on shallow-water loungers and matching side tables for tanning ledges, sun shelves and baja shelves. The brand’s product lineup includes five in-pool lounge chair styles and one matching in-pool side table for homeowners seeking stable, comfortable and easy-to-maintain shallow-water pool furniture.

AquaCurve In-Pool Lounge Chairs for Shallow-Water Pool Living

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