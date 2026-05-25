Apex Window Werks Marks 18 Years in Business and BBB Accreditation Since 2008

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Window Werks, a leading window repair and door repair company serving the Chicago metro area and the Midwest, is celebrating a major milestone: 18 years of continuous service in the home improvement industry and BBB Accreditation since 2008. From a small local workshop to a regional leader with 40,000+ completed projects, the company has built its reputation on craftsmanship, transparency, and a repair-first philosophy that consistently saves homeowners money.Founded in 2008, Apex Window Werks earned its Better Business Bureau Accreditation that same year and has maintained it without interruption ever since. This continuous accreditation reflects a long-term commitment to ethical business practices, honest communication, and consistent customer satisfaction across Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio.This anniversary reflects a steady pattern our team has observed across thousands of homes: when window repair is performed correctly the first time, homeowners avoid unnecessary replacement costs and protect the long-term value of their property.18 Years of Window and Door Repair ExpertiseLongevity in the contracting industry is rare, and it tells homeowners something important about how a company operates.Industry data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that roughly 50 percent of small businesses fail within their first five years, and only about a third reach the ten-year mark. Reaching 18 years places Apex Window Werks in a small group of contractors with the operational stability, technical depth, and customer trust required for long-term success.Our team has refined window restoration, foggy glass repair, sash and sill rebuilds, hardware repair, and full window and door installation services across nearly two decades. That experience translates into accurate diagnostics, fair pricing, and lasting repairs that perform through Midwest weather year after year.What BBB Accreditation Since 2008 Actually MeansBBB Accreditation is more than a logo on a website, and continuous accreditation since 2008 carries specific weight for homeowners evaluating contractors.To earn and keep BBB Accreditation, a business must meet the BBB Standards for Trust, including a commitment to honest advertising, transparent business practices, responsiveness to customer concerns, and timely resolution of complaints. Apex Window Werks has held this status for 18 consecutive years, with a strong rating that reflects thousands of completed window and door repair projects and consistent follow-through on every job.For your household, this means working with a window contractor that has been independently reviewed and held accountable since the year of accreditation. Verified credentials, documented complaint history, and a public track record give you the ability to make an informed hiring decision rather than relying on marketing claims alone.A Repair-First Philosophy That Has Stood the Test of TimeApex Window Werks built its name on the idea that most windows do not need to be replaced, and that principle has guided the company since day one.You may assume that aging windows with foggy glass, broken seals, sticking sashes, or hardware failures must be fully replaced. In reality, professional window repair, glass unit replacement, sash repair, sill rebuilds, weatherstripping upgrades, and hardware restoration can solve most issues at a fraction of replacement cost. Across 18 years and 40,000+ projects, this approach has saved Midwest homeowners millions of dollars while preserving the original character of their homes.Combined with our 5-year workmanship warranty, free virtual estimates, and EPA Lead-Safe certified work practices, this philosophy continues to define how Apex Window Werks serves residential and commercial clients today.Why 18 Years Matters When Choosing a Window ContractorThe window and door repair industry attracts both seasoned specialists and short-lived operators, and the difference shows up after the job is finished.A contractor with 18 years of regional experience has seen how repairs hold up across multiple Midwest winters, has refined techniques for older housing stock, and has the staffing depth to honor warranties long after the work is complete. A newly formed company simply cannot offer the same assurance, regardless of pricing.Choosing a BBB Accredited window repair company with nearly two decades of documented service protects your investment, simplifies warranty claims, and reduces the risk of paying twice for the same repair. For homeowners across the Chicago metro area, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio, that track record is where peace of mind begins.About Apex Window WerksApex Window Werks is a Chicago-area window and door repair company specializing in window restoration, foggy glass repair, sash and sill rebuilds, hardware repair, and full window and door installations. With 18 years of regional experience, BBB Accreditation since 2008, and 40,000+ completed projects, the company serves residential and commercial clients across Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio. Apex Window Werks operates from its Wheeling, IL headquarters with a 40-mile service radius across the Chicago metro area, offering free virtual estimates, a repair-first approach, and a 5-year workmanship warranty on every job.

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