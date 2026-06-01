Acculevel Introduces Its Foundation Repair and Waterproofing Services in Lee’s Summit, MO

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Lee’s Summit and surrounding Jackson County communities grow, more homeowners are noticing foundation cracks, uneven concrete, drainage problems, and signs of settlement around newer and established homes.Acculevel recently announced expanded availability of foundation repair and waterproofing throughout Lee’s Summit as homeowners seek structural evaluations, drainage correction, and long-term foundation stabilization services.Foundation concerns in fast-growing suburban areas are often connected to grading, drainage, shifting soil, and settlement around newer construction. Many neighborhoods across the Kansas City metro area have clay-heavy soil that expands and contracts with seasonal weather changes, placing stress on foundations, basement walls, driveways, patios, and garage floors.As residential communities expand throughout Lee’s Summit, grading and drainage patterns around developing neighborhoods may change how water moves around homes. Repeated soil expansion and contraction can affect foundations, concrete surfaces, and structural support systems over time.Some homeowners first notice stair-step cracking near windows or doors. Others may see uneven flooring, sticking doors, separated trim, or concrete beginning to shift around the property. In homes with finished basements, foundation movement and poor drainage may also contribute to wall cracking or moisture intrusion.Foundation settlement can become more noticeable after periods of heavy rain followed by extended dry conditions. Clay-rich soil common throughout parts of Missouri reacts strongly to moisture changes, which may lead to gradual movement beneath the home.Acculevel’s expanded Lee’s Summit-area services include foundation stabilization, drainage correction, basement waterproofing , sump pump installation, wall stabilization, structural reinforcement, crawl space repair, vapor barrier installation, floor support reinforcement, concrete leveling, and exterior drainage improvements. These services help homeowners address settlement, water intrusion, uneven concrete, crawl space moisture, and long-term structural movement based on the conditions found during the inspection.“Many homeowners are surprised to learn that newer homes can still experience foundation settlement as soil and drainage conditions change,” said Andy Beery, CEO and founder of Acculevel. “We often find that the problem is not one sudden event. It is usually years of water movement, soil expansion, and settling slowly affecting the home.”As Lee’s Summit continues growing, more homeowners are scheduling foundation and drainage evaluations before small structural concerns become larger repair projects. Early warning signs such as drywall cracks, minor floor movement, sticking doors, or water collecting near the home may point to settlement or drainage issues developing beneath the surface.Homeowners preparing for remodeling projects or long-term property maintenance are also investing in inspections before making major updates. Evaluating foundation and drainage concerns early helps homeowners better understand what is happening around the home and which repair options may be appropriate.Since 1996, Acculevel has provided foundation repair, waterproofing, crawl space, and structural repair services for homeowners across the Midwest. Homeowners in the Lee’s Summit area can schedule free 30-60 minute inspections and estimates, with financing available for qualifying projects.Additional information about Acculevel in Lee’s Summit can be found at https://acculevel.com/lees-summit/ . The company’s Lee’s Summit service location is available at 200 NE Missouri Road Suite 219, Lee's Summit, MO 64086 About AcculevelAcculevel is a family-owned and operated foundation, basement, and crawl space repair company founded in 1996. The company provides foundation repair, basement waterproofing, crawl space encapsulation, concrete leveling, structural reinforcement, and related services for homeowners and commercial properties throughout expanding Midwest and regional markets. Acculevel also offers free 30–60 minute inspections and estimates, along with financing options for qualifying projects.Services include foundation stabilization, waterproofing systems, sump pump installation, vapor barriers, floor support systems, mold mitigation, drainage improvements, concrete leveling, egress window installation, and structural repair solutions. Acculevel has maintained BBB accreditation since 1999 and holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

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