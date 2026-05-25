Medical Device Technologies Market Overview Medical Device Technologies Market Size Medical Device Technologies Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Medical Device Technologies Market Expanding With $749.15 Billion at 5.2% CAGR by 2030

Expected to grow to $752.99 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Medical Device Technologies market to surpass $749 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Healthcare Technology market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,458 billion by 2030, with Medical Device Technologies to represent around 51% of the parent market. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,788 billion by 2030, the Medical Device Technologies market is estimated to account for nearly 5% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Medical Device Technologies Market In 2030?

North America will be the largest region in the medical device technologies market in 2030, valued at $262 billion. The market is expected to grow from $209 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to high healthcare expenditure, a well-established medical device manufacturing base, rapid adoption of advanced diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, strong regulatory support for innovation, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising demand for minimally invasive and connected healthcare solutions across the United States and Canada.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Medical Device Technologies Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the medical device technologies market in 2030, valued at $234 billion. The market is expected to grow from $187 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The steady growth can be attributed to rising healthcare spending, increasing adoption of advanced diagnostic and surgical technologies, strong investment in research and development, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, expansion of digital health and connected care solutions, and continuous modernization of hospital and outpatient care infrastructure across the country.

Request A Free Sample Of The Medical Device Technologies Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=13877&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Medical Device Technologies Market In 2030?

The medical device technologies market is segmented by type into molecular diagnostics, diagnostic imaging, non-invasive monitoring, drug delivery, mobility aid technologies, micro fluids and mems, bio-implants, biomaterials, minimal or non-invasive surgery, and telemedicine. The diagnostic imaging market will be the largest segment of the medical device technologies market segmented by type, accounting for 19% or $139 billion of the total in 2030. The diagnostic imaging market will be supported by the rising prevalence of chronic and cardiovascular diseases, increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, growing adoption of AI-enabled imaging systems, continuous advancements in MRI, CT, ultrasound, and X-ray technologies, expanding healthcare infrastructure investments, and increasing preference for minimally invasive image-guided procedures.

The global medical device technologies market is segmented by application into cardiology, orthopedics, oncology, neurology, respiratory, and other applications.

The global medical device technologies market is segmented by end-user into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostics centers, research organizations, and other end users.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Medical Device Technologies Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the medical device technologies market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Medical Device Technologies Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global medical device technologies market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the growing incidence of chronic conditions, accelerate rapid technological innovations, and support the growing preference for home-based healthcare.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases - The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to become a key growth driver for the medical device technologies market by 2030. The growing incidence of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and respiratory disorders is significantly increasing the demand for medical devices. These diseases require continuous diagnosis, monitoring, and long-term management, which drives the adoption of devices like blood pressure monitors and wearable trackers. Aging populations and sedentary lifestyles are further contributing to higher disease prevalence. Healthcare systems are also focusing more on early detection and preventive care, which increases device utilization. Patients increasingly prefer home-based monitoring solutions, expanding the use of portable medical devices. This continuous need for disease management ensures sustained demand for advanced medical technologies. As a result, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases is anticipated to contribute to 2.1% annual growth in the market.

Technological Advancements And Digital Integration - The technological advancements and digital integration is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the medical device technologies market by 2030. Rapid technological innovations such as artificial intelligence, IoT-enabled devices, and telemedicine are enhancing the capabilities of medical devices. These technologies enable real-time monitoring, improved diagnostics, and better treatment outcomes. Integration with digital health platforms allows seamless data sharing between patients and healthcare providers. Advanced devices also support minimally invasive procedures, reducing recovery times and hospital stays. Continuous research and development efforts are leading to the introduction of more efficient and accurate devices. These innovations improve patient care and operational efficiency, thereby accelerating adoption. Overall, technological progress is a key factor driving growth in this sector. Consequently, the technological advancements and digital integration is projected to contribute to around 1.8% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Demand For Home Healthcare And Remote Monitoring - The increasing demand for home healthcare and remote monitoring is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the medical device technologies market by 2030. There is a growing preference for home-based healthcare due to convenience and cost-effectiveness. Medical devices such as telemedicine systems, wearable monitors, and portable diagnostic tools support remote patient care. This trend reduces hospital visits and helps in managing long-term conditions efficiently. Healthcare providers are also encouraging remote monitoring to improve patient compliance and reduce readmissions. The expansion of digital infrastructure enables better communication between patients and doctors. Additionally, the shift toward personalized healthcare is boosting demand for home-use medical devices. This transition significantly contributes to the growth of medical device technologies. Therefore, the increasing demand for home healthcare and remote monitoring is projected to contribute to approximately 1.6% annual growth in the market.

Access The Detailed Medical Device Technologies Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-device-technologies-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Medical Device Technologies Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the molecular diagnostics market, the diagnostic imaging market, the non-invasive monitoring market, the drug delivery market, the mobility aid technologies market, the micro fluids and mems market, the bio-implants market, the biomaterials market, the minimal or non-invasive surgery market, and the telemedicine market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $168 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for early and accurate diagnosis, advancements in minimally invasive and robotic procedures, growing adoption of connected healthcare and remote monitoring technologies, expanding use of personalized medicine, and continuous innovation in implantable and therapeutic delivery solutions. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on improving patient outcomes, enhancing healthcare efficiency, and expanding access to advanced treatment solutions, fuelling transformative growth within the broader healthcare technology industry.

The molecular diagnostics market is projected to grow by $25 billion, the diagnostic imaging market by $33 billion, the non-invasive monitoring market by $21 billion, the drug delivery market by $16 billion, the mobility aid technologies market by $10 billion, the micro fluids and mems market by $7 billion, the bio-implants market by $21 billion, the biomaterials market by $5 billion, the minimal or non-invasive surgery market by $18 billion, and the telemedicine market by $12 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.