Founders 2.0 Conference’s Leadership Discusses Cross-Industry Collaboration In An Exclusive Interview With Local Living

The leaders of the Founders 2.0 Conference articulated multi-industry collaboration and engagement in a feature by Local Living after their 2026 Edition.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imran Ali , Co-chair, and Jatin Sidhu , Director of The 2.0 Conferences, were featured in an exclusive interview with Local Living, where they discussed the successful completion of the Las Vegas Edition, held from April 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA. During the discussion, the leadership team outlined their evolving vision, attendee curation approach, cross-industry participation, and the structure of upcoming editions in response to emerging global developments in entrepreneurship and innovation.The interview, which reached a national audience through NBC and CW, highlighted the organization’s continued expansion across multiple sectors. The Founders 2.0 Conference remains committed to promoting dialogue-driven engagement and meaningful collaboration among entrepreneurs, innovators, and business leaders across its upcoming editions.Over three days, the entrepreneur conference serves as a global platform for founders, startup leaders, investors, and industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore entrepreneurial strategies, and discuss emerging trends shaping the future of business and innovation.Building on this vision, the Founders 2.0 Conference attracted a diverse global audience from Adobe, Amazon, Chevron, IBM, Nokia, Oxford Business Masters, and several other organizations. Throughout the business event, participants engaged in keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats exploring entrepreneurship trends, business innovation, and opportunities for cross-industry collaboration.Moreover, networking remained an integral part of the conference alongside the scheduled sessions. Through curated engagements, informal interactions, and collaborative activities, attendees strengthened professional relationships and exchanged ideas.Reflecting on the evolving nature of professional networking, Imran Ali, Co-chair of The 2.0 Conferences, shared, “Networking today is not just about collecting contacts, it’s about building the right set of relationships.” These perspectives reflected the organization’s focus on encouraging purposeful professional interactions that extend beyond traditional networking formats.Further discussing the conference’s vision, Jatin Sidhu, Director of The 2.0 Conferences, mentioned, “We focus on creating environments where those relationships happen naturally. Through shared conversations, shared challenges, and shared goals.”His remarks highlighted the Founders 2.0 Conference’s emphasis on creating spaces that support organic collaboration and long-term professional connections.Looking ahead, the future editions of the Founders 2.0 Conference are scheduled to take place in Singapore (Marina Bay Sands, December 2–4, 2026), Dubai (InterContinental DFC, December 8–10, 2026), and Las Vegas (Bellagio Hotel & Casino, April 27–29, 2027). The upcoming editions will continue to emphasize collaboration, networking, and participation from diverse professionals within the global business landscape.About Founders 2.0 ConferenceThe Founders 2.0 Conference serves as a global platform for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and innovators to engage in structured discussions and explore opportunities for growth and collaboration. Through curated participation and focused sessions, the three-day business conference enables meaningful exchanges, supports knowledge sharing, and facilitates connections that contribute to business development. Attendees gain exposure to emerging trends while interacting with decision-makers and industry leaders. Upcoming editions are scheduled to take place in Singapore, Dubai, and Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.founders2conf.com

Reimagining Global Networking With The 2.0 Conferences

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