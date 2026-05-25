AI in Medicine Market Size to HIt USD 18,119 Million by 2025 at 49.6% CAGR

Artificial Intelligence in Medicine Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) in medicine is used to analyze complex medical data by approximating human cognition with the help of algorithms and software.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The artificial intelligence in medicine market is witnessing unprecedented growth, transforming the way healthcare services are delivered across the globe. Valued at $719 million in 2017, the market is projected to reach $18,119 million by 2025, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 49.6% from 2018 to 2025.Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the healthcare sector by enabling faster and more accurate diagnostics, improving patient care, and enhancing operational efficiency. From predictive analytics to robotic-assisted surgeries, AI is reshaping the future of medicine.👉 Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:📈 Market DriversThe rapid growth of the AI in medicine market is primarily driven by the increasing volume of healthcare data. With the proliferation of electronic health records and medical imaging data, there is a growing need for advanced tools to analyze and interpret this information efficiently.In addition, the rising demand for precision medicine and improved patient outcomes is fueling the adoption of AI technologies. Healthcare providers are increasingly leveraging AI to enhance diagnostic accuracy and optimize treatment plans.🧠 Technological InnovationsKey technologies driving the AI in medicine market include machine learning, deep learning, and natural language processing. These technologies enable automated diagnosis, medical image analysis, and drug discovery.AI-powered tools are also being used to develop predictive models that help identify potential health risks and enable early intervention, thereby improving patient outcomes.⚠️ ChallengesDespite its rapid growth, the market faces challenges such as high implementation costs and regulatory concerns. The lack of skilled professionals with expertise in AI and healthcare also limits widespread adoption.🌍 OpportunitiesEmerging markets offer significant growth opportunities due to increasing healthcare investments and digital transformation initiatives. Governments and private organizations are investing in AI technologies to improve healthcare delivery.💡 ApplicationsAI is widely used in various healthcare applications, including diagnostics, drug discovery, robotic surgery, and patient monitoring. These applications are driving the adoption of AI across healthcare systems.📊 Don't miss key insights → https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/artificial-intelligence-in-medicine-market 📊 Market Segmentation Overview🔹 By TechnologyMachine learning dominates the segment due to its ability to analyze large datasets and improve decision-making.🔹 By ApplicationDiagnostics and imaging lead the market, driven by the increasing use of AI in medical imaging.🔹 By End UserHospitals and research institutions are the primary end users of AI technologies.🔹 By RegionNorth America holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate.📌 ConclusionThe AI in medicine market is set to revolutionize healthcare by enabling more efficient and accurate medical practices. With continuous advancements in technology, the market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?• What are the trends of this market?• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?• Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook• North America(U.S., Canada, Mexico)• Europe(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)• Asia-Pacific(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)• LAMEA(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)Contact Details:David CorreaUSA/Canada (Toll-Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022help@alliedmarketresearch.comAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.