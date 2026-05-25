Industrial Salts Market Size and Share Industrial Salts Market Growth Forecast Industrial Salts Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Industrial Salts Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $20.62 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Industrial Salts market to surpass $20 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Speciality Chemicals market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $1,001 billion by 2030, with Industrial Salts to represent around 2% of the parent market. Within the broader Chemicals industry, which is expected to be $7,007 billion by 2030, the Industrial Salts is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Industrial Salts Market In 2030?

Asia-Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial salts market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, expanding chemical manufacturing capacity, rising demand from water treatment and food processing industries, and increasing infrastructure development activities across China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial Salts Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the industrial salts market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%. The strong growth can be attributed to growing chlor-alkali production, expanding de-icing requirements, increasing industrial consumption across diverse end-use sectors, and continuous investments in domestic manufacturing and supply chain enhancement across the country.

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What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Industrial Salts Market In 2030?

The industrial salts market is segmented by source into rock salt, and natural brine. The natural brine market will be the largest segment of the industrial salts market segmented by source, accounting for 69% or $14 billion of the total in 2030. The natural brine market will be supported by the abundant availability of brine reserves, lower production costs compared to mined salt, rising demand from chlor-alkali manufacturing, increasing use in water treatment applications, expanding chemical processing activities, and growing industrialization across emerging economies.

The global industrial salts market is segmented by manufacturing process into conventional mining, solar evaporation, and vacuum evaporation.

The global industrial salts market is segmented by application into agriculture, chemical processing, food processing, water treatment, de-icing, and oil and gas.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Industrial Salts Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the industrial salts market leading up to 2030 is 5%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial Salts Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial salts market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to increase the demand from chemical processing applications across industrial sectors, accelerate the growth in textile and detergent manufacturing activities, and support the expansion of water treatment and de-icing applications across municipal and industrial infrastructure.

Rising Demand From Chemical Processing Applications - The rising demand from chemical processing applications is expected to become a key growth driver for the industrial salts market by 2030. The increasing utilization of industrial salts such as sodium chloride and potassium derivatives in chemical processing significantly drives demand. These salts act as key raw materials in the production of chlorine, caustic soda, and other intermediates essential for downstream manufacturing. Expanding chemical production capacities, particularly in emerging economies, are strengthening consumption volumes. Additionally, industrial salts are integral in resin manufacturing and water treatment chemicals, further expanding their application base. Continuous industrialization and the growth of specialty chemicals are reinforcing steady procurement of these salts. As production activities scale, the dependency on consistent salt supply increases proportionally. As a result, the rising demand from chemical processing applications is anticipated to contribute to 2.3% annual growth in the market.

Growth In Textile And Detergent Manufacturing - The growth in textile and detergent manufacturing is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the industrial salts market by 2030. Industrial salts are widely used in textile dyeing and detergent formulation processes, making these sectors critical demand generators. In textile processing, salts enhance dye absorption and improve color consistency, thereby increasing operational efficiency. Meanwhile, in detergent production, salts are used as fillers and stabilizers to optimize product formulation. The expansion of apparel manufacturing and rising consumer demand for cleaning products are accelerating salt consumption. Emerging economies with strong textile bases are especially contributing to volume growth. Consequently, the growth in textile and detergent manufacturing is projected to contribute to around 2.1% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Water Treatment And De-Icing Applications - The expansion of water treatment and de-icing applications is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the industrial salts market by 2030. Industrial salts play a crucial role in water softening and purification processes, especially in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities. Their ability to remove hardness and impurities supports their growing adoption amid increasing water scarcity concerns. Additionally, in colder regions, salts are used for de-icing roads and infrastructure, ensuring safety and transportation continuity. The rise in infrastructure development and environmental regulations around water quality are boosting demand. Industrial expansion also necessitates effective wastewater treatment, further driving salt usage. These applications collectively contribute to stable, recurring demand patterns. Therefore, the expansion of water treatment and de-icing applications is projected to contribute to approximately 1.8% annual growth in the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Salts Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the natural brine market and the rock salt market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $4 billion in market value by 2030, driven by rising demand from the chemical processing industry, increasing water treatment requirements, growing consumption in food processing applications, expanding de-icing needs in colder regions, and higher utilization in oil and gas drilling operations. This surge reflects the accelerating focus on industrial efficiency, resource optimization, and essential raw material supply, fuelling transformative growth within the broader chemicals and industrial minerals industry.

The natural brine market is projected to grow by $1 billion and the rock salt market by $3 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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